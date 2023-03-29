HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Gives Hopeful Health Update

Fans have been worried about HGTV star Jasmine Roth since her disclosure on March 26, 2023, that she’s been dealing with a debilitating neck injury for the last two months. A herniated disc, she revealed, has impacted her quality of life — including disrupting her sleep — and has kept her from doing many of the things she loves.

But in a new social media post, the “Help! I Wrecked My House” host gave fans a promising update, revealing that after intense physical therapy and rest, she was cleared to return to participating in one of her favorite family activities, snowboarding. It’s such a passion for Roth, her husband Brett, and their two-year-old daughter Hazel that they recently purchased a winter home in Utah to be closer to the snow and slopes.

“Still being careful,” she assured fans, revealing that she stuck to the beginner’s bunny slope for her first time out since being sidelined.

Jasmine Roth Says Injury Has Been an Actual ‘Pain in the Neck’

In a tongue-in-cheek video posted on March 26, Roth shared details of her challenging start to 2023, writing that dealing with a herniated disc “has NOT been fun.”

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the bones — or vertebrae — that form the spine in a person’s back are cushioned by shock-absorbing discs, which are “round, like small pillows, with a tough, outer layer” called the annulus. A herniated disc is when “a fragment of the disc nucleus is pushed out of the annulus,” due to a tear or rupture, and into the spinal canal.

In her video, Roth revealed that the injury has made it difficult to find a comfortable position for sleeping, and also has caused her pain doing simple everyday activities including laughing, turning her head while driving, and carrying her toddler. Jokingly, she showed that it was also tough setting up face recognition capabilities on her iPhone, which requires a person to move their head around to show all angles of their face.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting anything like this going into 2023,” she wrote in her post, “and not being at 100% has been beyond frustrating but also made me very grateful for the health and strength I have. To anyone who is going through pain right now, hang in there, you aren’t alone. 🤝”

Many fans who’ve also suffered from herniated discs left comments for Roth, sympathizing with her and offering suggestions for pain management.

One follower wrote, “Oof. Sorry you’re dealing with that. I have one in L4-L5 and have dealt with it for years now. Biggest piece of advice is keep up on the physical therapy and strengthening. Don’t let it slip. Lol, I laugh so I don’t cry”

Another person commented, “I am literally going through this now. I’m in PT and have an MRI coming up. It has been the most challenging injury I’ve ever had and I’m almost 50.”

Someone else added, “So sorry and glad you are getting better. I am one with pain and it’s exhausting. 👏❤️”

Jasmine Roth Says Doctors Cleared Her to Hit the Slopes — Slowly

On March 28, Roth provided an update to fans with a post featuring her and her family at a ski slope, revealing that her doctors had cleared her to try snowboarding again, albeit slowly.

“If you saw my last post, you know I have been working through a herniated disk in my neck,” she wrote. “It’s been a bummer to not snowboard this season, not only because that’s @brettrothofficial’s and my ‘thing’ (we literally loved to Utah this winter to snowboard) but also because my baby @hazelrothofficial practiced enough to ride the chairlift while she’s just 2 years old. So proud!”

Roth, who grew up in Virginia but has been a longtime California resident, per HGTV, revealed in an Instagram post on February 9 that her family had moved to a winter home in Utah. They’ve had a 640-square-foot “tiny mountain home” there since 2015, she wrote, but have since decided to upgrade to a family home so they can comfortably stay throughout the winter months.

“We love snowboarding and it’s something that makes our whole family happy,” she wrote. “But living in Southern California – well let’s just say there isn’t a lot of winter.”

In her March 28 post, Roth told fans that she’s “feeling so much better” and kept her snowboarding to the bunny slope, which is a small hill for beginners.

“Been working hard at PT, taking it easy and still being careful and this past weekend I got cleared to ride,” she wrote, adding that she “loved every second of it.”

Meanwhile, Roth’s “Help! I Wrecked My Home” has been renewed for a fourth season, which will air on HGTV in the fall of 2023.