HGTV Star Reveals She’s in ‘Constant Pain’

HGTV star Jasmine Roth, who hosts “Help! I Wrecked My House,” said she is dealing with a painful injury. The California-based designer wrote via Instagram that she is taking breaking from renovating homes to heal her body.

“Not my fave way to spend a Saturday but grateful for people who care,” Roth, 38, wrote via Instagram. “This herniated disk (c5, c6) in my neck is no joke, and the constant pain really started to wear on me this week.”

The gold coast builder said she was taking a break from work to recover.

“Thanks to the team at FORMA who squeezed me into their schedule this morning and to my whole family for stepping up (again and again) to allow me to rest and heal this weekend,” she said. “And to all the folks on my @hgtv team who are picking up the slack during the week and following me around with cold ice packs.”

It’s not the first time Roth updated fans about her injury. The HGTV star first opened up about her health in a March Instagram post.

She created a video that depicted all of the things that were difficult for her to do, like sleeping on a pillow or turning her neck.

“I’m laughing now, but what a pain in the neck,” she wrote in the post. “Been suffering from a herniated disk (c5-c6) and it has NOT been fun.”

“Definitely wasn’t expecting anything like this going into 2023 and not being at 100% has been beyond frustrating but also made me very grateful for the health and strength I have,” she continued. “To anyone who is going through pain right now, hang in there, you aren’t alone.”

Roth Said She Wants People to Be Kind

In the latter part of her post, Roth told her followers it’s important “to be kind.” She reminded people that what we see on social media isn’t always the full picture.

“And just a reminder that social media is a snapshot and we never know exactly what’s happening with each other,” the mother-of-one wrote. “Just one more reason to be kind, not judge, and to walk through life with compassion. We’re all just trying to figure things out, do our best, and build our happy and some days are easier than others.”

Roth, 38, made her debut on HGTV with “Hidden Potential” in 2017. It ran for two seasons. She then landed a new gig with “Help! I Wrecked My House,” which has aired from 2020 to 2022, according to the Internet Movie Database.

In 2019, she garnered recognition when she won season 2 of HGTV’s competition series, “Rock the Block,” according to her bio on HGTV’s website.

Roth has been married to her husband, Brett, since 2013. They have one child together, 3-year-old Hazel. According to People, the Roths were roommates in college and then their relationship turned romantic.

Roth’s Career Was an Accident

In an interview with Locale, Roth said it wasn’t her original plan to become a home builder.

“I accidentally fell into homebuilding—I wasn’t planning to be a home builder. My husband and I took on a project that was a little bit bigger than we assumed—I ended up leaving my job in Corporate America to go manage that project, and I loved it,” she told Locale.

Roth said she and her husband tried to balance their corporate jobs with their homebuilding projects, but eventually, it became too much work — and something had to give.

Roth said she devoted her time to building and cultivating a social media following — that’s how HGTV discovered her.

“I wasn’t trying to get a TV show, I was trying to build homes and do something that I love and I was sharing it with, you know, as many people as I could,” Roth told the publication. “But when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped all over it.”