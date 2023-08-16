Jasmine Roth Announces Exciting New Project

“Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth has a new project in the works.

The HGTV star announced via Instagram on August 15 that she was offering virtual consultations through Built Home Customs.

“This has been in the works for quite some time, and I’m over the moon to finally share it with all of you,” she wrote. “Through @builtcustomhomes, you can book virtual consulting services with me.”

Roth, 38, said clients will be able to chat with Roth “one-on-one” and receive advice “for design advice, style inspiration, home renovation insight, and more.”

Now the HGTV designer can help people — regardless of where they live.

“This will give me the opportunity to expand my services and reach across the globe,” Roth said.

Roth appeared on HGTV for the first time in 2017 with “Hidden Potential.” It ran for two seasons.

Her latest HGTV gig, “Help! I Wrecked My House,” has aired from 2020 to 2022, according to the Internet Movie Database.

In 2019, Roth won season 2 of HGTV’s competition series, “Rock the Block,” according to her bio on HGTV’s website.

Roth and her husband, Brett, have been married since 2013. They have one child together, 3-year-old Hazel. According to People, the Roths were roommates in college and then their relationship turned romantic.

Roth Wants Fans to ‘Build’ Their ‘Happy’

Roth’s motto that she promotes on social media is “Build Your Happy.”

She told her followers via Instagram on August 15 there were two things she wished she knew before she started her business: “Follow your fun,” “Give others the opportunity to build your happy,” and “Say your goals out loud. Your intention is powerful.”

According to Roth, “build your happy” means allowing people in who want to help you. “Let them ride your wave,” she said. “You can’t have too many good people in your village.”

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years, but it’s moments like these that make me realize how far I’ve come,” she penned. “As a business owner, wife, and now a mom. Every day I learn something new.”

Roth Suffered an Injury

In March, Roth revealed that she had been suffering from a herniated disc in her neck, which was impacted her quality of and sleep for two months.

But in her last health update in June, Roth said she was doing well.

“I’m so happy to report that today is the first day in 8 months that I’ve been able to wake up, work, laugh, and just ‘live’ without any pain,” she wrote via Instagram on June 23.

“I know there are other people out there who are going through the same thing and it’s important to know you’re not alone,” Roth added. “So if your pain is a lot or a little, it’s valid, it’s life altering, and it sucks.”

According to the designer, her treatment plan consisted of physical therapy since January, a steroid epidural in February, she had a stem cell injection two weeks before her post about being pain-free.

Season 4 of “Help! I Wrecked My House” is slated to air on HGTV in fall 2023, per HGTV.