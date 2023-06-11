HGTV Star Thanks Network After Sudden Hospitalization

HGTV host Jasmine Roth is recovering from surgery. The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star opened up on June 10 about the circumstances that led to her spending her weekend in bed. “Saturday… resting up from a procedure this morning and sending lots of love to [people] in pain, 🫶🏼” Roth wrote in a story, which she elaborated on in a post.

“Not my fave way to spend a Saturday but grateful for people who care. This herniated disk (c5, c6) in my neck is no joke, and the constant pain really started to wear on me this week,” Roth explained.

According to the Deuk Spine Institute, Roth’s specific injury “can cause weakness in the biceps muscles of the arms and wrist extensor muscles as well as numbness and tingling along with pain that radiates to the thumb and fingertips,” and is one of the more common levels of the spine to have a herniated disk.

Jasmine Roth Thanks HGTV Team During Recovery

Roth’s post included photos of her in her hospital gown along with her spinal X-rays and charts in her doctor’s office.

In her caption, Roth took the time to thank everybody who helped her heal, writing, “Thanks to the team at FORMA who squeezed me into their schedule this morning and to my whole family for stepping up (again and again) to allow me to rest and heal this weekend. And to all the folks on my [HGTV] team who are picking up the slack during the week and following me around with cold ice packs.”

Many of Roth’s fellow HGTV stars and hosts responded to her caption by sending her well-wishes in the comment section.

“Feel better friend,” Dave Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous” wrote, with his wife and co-host Jenny Marrs adding, “THE worst pain!! I’m so sorry friend. Feel better quickly!”

“Feel better Jasmine. It can be so hard balancing work, life and body. Heal thyself. ❤️” JD Scott, the “Property Brothers” older brother commented.

“I’m so sorry you’re in pain Jasmine! Here’s to a quick recovery. ❤️” Orlando Soria from “Build Me Up” added.

Jasmine Roth Warns About False Perception of Social Media

Roth ended her post’s caption with a “reminder that social media is a snapshot and we never know exactly what’s happening with each other. Just one more reason to be kind, not judge, and to walk through life with compassion.”

For her own part, Roth has hidden her hernia pain in her recent posts, which have included spotlights for her Shop Jasmine Roth home goods line, a look inside her retail location, and a preview of HGTV’s upcoming miniseries “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, which premieres on the network on July 16.

In the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” premiere, Roth is set to team up with Food Network star Antonia Lofaso (from “Beachside Brawl”) as they compete against “Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson in a first-floor showdown to renovate the Dreamhouse. Barbie collaborator Jonathan Adler and Barbie Dreamhouse expert Tiffany Brooks will serve as the main judges for the series, with celebrity guest judges joining throughout the four-episode series.

