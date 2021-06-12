WATCH: Jennifer Garner & Her Mom Use HGTV as Workout Motivation

Is HGTV on your workout playlist? According to Jennifer Garner’s latest Instagram video, the network provides the perfect backdrop when working out with her mom, Pat.

“Pat Garner: the new training sensation,” Garner captioned the video. “My mom started working out at the age of 80, and at 83, with the guidance of her beloved trainer Mike Irving, she is an expert. Naturally, I asked Mom to train me during a recent visit.”

At one point during the video, the Alias actress asks, “If you have music on, does it motivate you?” Her mother responded, “I do it at home and watch HGTV,” revealing she takes walking breaks from her workout circuit during commercials.

The mother-daughter duo tuned into Home Town for their routine. As Garner’s mother said of Ben and Erin Napier, “Aren’t they cute?” Garner concurred, “So cute. Very cute.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress also gave a shoutout to Apple Watches and the Home Town hosts “for getting my favorite lady into tip top shape.”

HGTV Stars React to Garner’s Workout Video

Garner’s video gained the attention of HGTV and its stars. The channel shared the video in their official Instagram account’s Story, writing, “Have you tried the new HGTV workout routine with Pat & @jennifer.garner?” while joking in the post’s comments that HGTV stands for “Home & *Garner* TV.”

The source of motivation, Erin and Ben Napier were also quick to get in on the action. As the new mom quipped in her Instagram Story, “i wish watching home town motivated me to work out @jennifer.garner.”

“Mrs. Patt is killing it!! She needs to come to laurel. She could walk to the gym with me,” wrote Ben, before his wife reminded him of “that time you and chase had one DVD – 13 going on 30 – in your house in college and y’all watched it all weekend? full circle.”

Other HGTV stars shared their approval, such as The Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott who commented on Instagram, “Ahh… I [heart] mom. And she clearly has great taste in TV.”

Celebrities like Katie Couric, Tabitha Brown, Vanessa Bryant and Fortune Feimster also shared their adoration of the Garners’ fitness efforts.

The Napiers Just Welcomed Their Second Daughter

While Garner is working out with her mom, the Napiers are soaking up the early days of life with two daughters.

On May 28, the Home Town: Takeover hosts welcomed their second daughter, Mae. According to People, she was born at 8:23 a.m. weighing 7 lbs, 1 oz and measuring 19.5 inches. The Napiers are also parents to Helen, 3.

“While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have,” they told the publication. “They’re already so in love with each other!”

The couple kept Erin’s pregnancy under wraps for nearly eight months, only announcing the news on April 11. As she wrote on Instagram, Mae “made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now.”

At the time of the announcement, Erin wrote about the desire for her daughter to have a sibling, writing on Instagram, “Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday.”

