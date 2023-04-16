Jenny & Dave Marrs Welcome Newborns to Their Family

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs are celebrating a new addition. The “Fixer to Fabulous” hosts recently shared the news of their growing family on Instagram as they welcomed two baby sheep to their herd.

“I’ll never, ever stop being grateful for the privilege of marveling as we watch new mommas coax along their shaky-legged newborns to their feet. This is the really, really good stuff. Welcome to the farm, Charlie Brown and Sammy!! ✨🤍” Jenny captioned her April 14 post featuring photos of her family cuddling their two newest animals. She shared additional photos and videos of the pair’s birth on her Instagram story, which has since disappeared.

One fan commented to ask if the Marrs family raises these sheep for meat, to which Jenny confirmed in a response, “no they’re pets :)”.

See the newborns below.

Sarah Baeumler Asks Jenny Marrs For Advice

Jenny’s latest post with their new farm animals attracted a lot of fan comments, with messages including, “Those babies have such happy smiles, they melt my heart 😍,” and “Oh my gosh the smiles 😍 on the humans too”.

She also received messages from her HGTV family, with Jonathan Knight’s husband Harley Rodriguez writing, “Can’t handle all this cuteness overload!!! 🥹 😍”, to which Jenny responded with “😍 😍”.

“Renovation Island” host Sarah Baeumler also joined the conversation, asking her fellow HGTV star, “Any advice for raising alpacas 🦙 ?! Asking for my husband and children 🙄- it seems like the Baeumler herd may be growing again!” although Jenny has not responded as of the time of this article’s publishing.

The Marrs family has one alpaca, named Alfie, according to a 2021 HGTV video behind-the-scenes on their family farm. As of 2022, Jenny has been trying to get fans to help her convince Dave to get a second alpaca on their farm so that Alfie can have a friend.

The couple previously had two llamas who have both since passed away. Their first llama, Oreo, was dropped off in the Marrses pasture while Jenny and Dave were at a fundraising event one night, as Jenny wrote in a 2020 Facebook post marking Oreo’s passing. At the time, their niece, who was babysitting, texted the couple that somebody had dropped an alpaca off at their house, which Jenny and Dave had to later clear up. Jenny wrote that Oreo was initially very afraid of humans, but that she “made it my mission to get the big guy to like me. After countless treats, I eventually earned his trust and he would come running from across the field whenever he saw me.”

After Oreo, the couple adopted a second llama, named Larry, which Dave said he gave to Jenny as a birthday present. Larry passed in 2022, as Jenny marked in an Instagram post, writing a tribute to her late pet.

“Farm life can be both beautiful and brutal. Today, is certainly one of the hard days. And, while I know there is joy to come, I am going to sit in the grief for a bit,” Jenny wrote.

The Marrses Sell Llama Merch at Their Store Marrs Mercantile

Jenny and Dave Marrs opened their own retail store, Marrs Mercantile, on April 1, in Centerton, Arkansas, where they sell home goods of all different types, as well as merchandise of their own. One new piece of merch that the couple teased was a line of t-shirts that read “The Llama” with an image of a llama on them. Dave confirmed in an Instagram comment that the shirts would be available online, and Jenny confirmed in her April 15 Instagram story that she and Dave signed some of the t-shirts and hid them in the stock they have on hand at their store for a few lucky fans to find.

