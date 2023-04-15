Christina Hall Responds to Claims She ‘Stole’ Her Children

HGTV host Christina Hall is clearing the air. The “Christina in the Country” star spent Easter with her husband Josh Hall and all three of her children, Taylor (12 years old) and Brayden (7 years old) whom she shares with her ex-husband and ex-costar Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson (3 years old) whom she shares with her second ex-husband Ant Anstead.

People reported that after posting about her Easter weekend travel with Hudson to her Tennessee home on social media, fans began speculating whether or not Christina was trying to make a more permanent move with her children. Christina jumped on her Instagram stories on Saturday, April 7, to clarify her situation.

Christina Hall Reacts to Rumors that She Was ‘Stealing’ Her Son Hudson

People went on to report that Christina’s message to her followers read, “For everyone confused.. we do NOT live In Tennessee… we live in California… we have a second home In Tennessee. For all those people thinking I left the kids or stole the kids… false info… we just frequently visit our home away from home. 🐐 🐓 ❤️”. Later in the weekend, Christina shared photos of all three of her children holding goats on the family farm on her story, and on Monday, April 9, she shared a series of photos of her whole family enjoying their time together.

Christina bought her Tennessee farmhouse back in May 2021. Until then, she lived in California her whole life as the HGTV host was born in Anaheim and lived in Newport Beach, in close proximity to her ex Tarek, which allowed for the former couple to easily share custody of their two children.

“I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there,” Christina said of her decision to buy a second home, “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

Christina made it clear when she first bought the home that she planned to use it as a vacation home rather than her primary residence. She first brought her kids there two years ago, to celebrate Easter 2021, and said they instantly fell in love with their new house and the country air.

“…doing an egg hunt in the woods and riding around on our Rzr [ATV] laughing and having fun filled my heart with so much joy,” Christina said of their visit.

Christina Hall Avoided a Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Ant Anstead

Christina has shared custody of each of her three children with their respective fathers, and her Easter trip to Tennessee comes after the reality star avoided a custody battle with her ex Ant when the two mutually came to an agreement to share custody of their son. Their original court date was set for March 2023, however the two settled things in December 2022 ahead of ringing in the new year.

Per their current custody arrangement, the pair have “joint legal and joint physical custody” of Hudson, and they also alternate which holidays each of them gets to spend with their son, with Christina taking care of Hudson during Easter and Halloween during odd-numbered years and Christmas and Thanksgiving during even-numbered years, with Ant having their son during the alternating years.

