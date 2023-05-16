Jenny Marrs Announces Title & Release Date of First Book

HGTV star Jenny Marrs is releasing a book. The “Fixer to Fabulous” co-host announced the title, cover, and release date of her first-ever book in a May 15 Instagram post.

“I’m humbled, overjoyed and nervous to share the big news that I’ve written a book! ‘House + Love = Home’ has been an absolute labor of love and, if I’m honest, it’s still surreal that the labor portion is finally over and the book is being printed and will be on bookshelves November 14th!” Marrs wrote in her post’s caption. The book cover includes the subtitle “Creating warm, intentional spaces for a beautiful life”, and features a photo of Marrs seated on a wraparound staircase, smiling directly to the camera.

“House + Love = Home” is available for preorder now.

Marrs continued on in her caption, sharing what she hopes her book is able to offer in contrast to others in the home renovation genre.

“I didn’t want to write a standard how-to guide for decorating or renovating your home. There are enough beautiful and well-written books on the subject out there already,” Marrs wrote, “And, honestly, I don’t believe there is a one-size-fits-all guide that accounts for personal style and preference. Instead, I wanted to write a book to encourage you to be creative with your home.”

“I’m so very proud of you Jenny! I know how much heart and time you have put into this book,” Dave Marrs, Jenny’s husband and co-host, wrote in her comment section, which was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and friends alike.

“This absolutely makes sense that you would be an amazing author. I’ve always thought your captions were so well written and not just the standard cookie cutter. You can tell they come from your heart! Can’t wait to pre-order,” another user commented.

“❤️ 🙌 Excited to read! Love your family’s positive outlook. Needed in the times…..thank you!” a third user wrote.

Jenny also revealed in her caption that with this book comes the fulfillment of a childhood dream of hers. “When I was in fourth grade, I wrote a book for class titled ‘Run Away Horse.’ It went on to be entered in the young author’s conference and I received a button that said ‘I’m An Author,’ which I fastened to my backpack and proudly toted around school. After receiving the button, I declared: this is what I want to do with my life. I want to be an author.”

Dave Marrs Celebrates Jenny Marrs on Mother’s Day

Jenny has more than just her book to celebrate, as May 14 was Mother’s Day in the United States, and Dave honored his wife (and mother to their five children) by sharing a video of her going tubing while out on a speed boat with their family.

“This woman! jenny marrs living it up on a tube in freezing cold water because her daughter asked her to ride. That’s the kind of mother she is! Happy Mother’s Day to all of you selfless women always putting your kids first!” Dave captioned his post.

Jenny admitted in the comment section that the tubing was “so cold but so fun! ❤️ ❤️”

