Jeremiah Brent Explains Title of 1st-Ever Book

HGTV star Jeremiah Brent wears many hats, from designer to reality star to husband and father. In an October 17 Instagram post, Brent revealed he was eyeing a new role, author, by announcing the release of his first-ever book, “The Space That Keeps You: When Home Becomes a Love Story”. The book comes out on February 20, 2024, and is available for preorder now.

Now, in a November 9 Instagram post, Brent explained what he means by “The Space That Keeps You” and why he chose to use this as the title for his book.

Jeremiah Brent & Nate Berkus Moved 10 Times in 10 Years

“Ten years into our relationship, Nate and I had moved 10 times,” Brent wrote in his post’s caption.

He went on to add, “#TheSpaceThatKeepsYou is my journey to finding our forever home. Our legacy. These steps are exactly where I sat when I was 29, writing my vows and dreaming up the life Nate and I would have together. Many years, two children, a miraculous sale, and one book later, here we are…⁠ Here’s to the spaces that keep us.”

Jeremiah’s book will include stories about his family, as he shared his book’s dedication in his original announcement post.

“To [my husband] Nate, You cracked life open with your love. And to [our children] Poppy and Oskar, Our dream, our truth, our miracles. Home for us will always be anchored in your arms.”

Brent went on to share more of what his book will be about on his website. There, he wrote, “Through candid conversations with nine individuals and families varying in backgrounds, lifestyles, and geographic locations, Jeremiah reveals how and why the spaces we inhabit come to feel like they truly belong to us—the memories, emotions, and stories that shape what home signifies.”

Fans can’t wait for Brent’s new book and took to his November post to share the excitement.

“Love your love story can’t wait for the book,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful you, beautiful family. Can’t imagine moving so much! I hope you are truly back home. Can’t wait for your book. Hope you have a [book] tour. Ann Arbor Mi ❤️,” another fan added.

“You and Nate seem to keep it real, family life, work, travel etc. It looks perfect sometimes from the photos but you guys always seem to be kind and thoughtful, ❤️” a third user commented.

Fans Were Cracking Up at Jeremiah Brent’s Halloween Costume

Plenty of HGTV stars shared photos of their Halloween costumes on social media, though Brent may have gotten the most laughs from his followers. Brent’s October 31 post showcased his blowup horse leg costume that turned him into a centaur. “Business in the front…♐️” Brent captioned the post.

“Hilarious typical Sagittarius fun loving people that’s us. 🙌 😂 😂 😂” one user commented, referring to the astrological sign which is represented by a centaur.

“Ha ha this is brilliant 😂 😂 😂 😂” another fan wrote.

“Just horsing around in the office? 💗 🐴” a third user added.

