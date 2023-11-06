Heather El Moussa Shares ‘Bittersweet’ Show Update

Before joining the HGTV family, Heather El Moussa began her reality television career on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”. El Moussa served as a regular cast member on the series from its premiere in March 2019 through the sixth season, which aired in May 2023.

On November 3, “Selling Sunset” returned to Netflix for its seventh installment. While El Moussa briefly appeared at the beginning of the new season, her role in the show was greatly reduced. Viewers saw her leave the Oppenheim Group real estate office for maternity leave in the first few episodes, but the “Flipping El Moussas” star did not return for the rest of the season.

El Moussa revealed in an interview with E! News that despite being off maternity leave by the time the season was taping, she was not called back to join her co-stars on camera.

Now, in a November 3 Instagram post, El Moussa is sharing her feelings about her “Selling Sunset” departure. Hear what El Moussa has to say below.

Heather El Moussa ‘Wouldn’t Change’ Her Time on ‘Selling Sunset’

El Moussa’s Instagram post featured a photo of her with her co-star Bre Tiesi and El Moussa’s influencer client, Josh Richards. On the show, El Moussa was seen showing a house with Tiesi, who was set to help El Moussa find a home for Richards as she began her maternity leave.

“The trio you never expected… but always wanted ❤️‍🔥 Selling Sunset season 7 is out now & you’ll get to peep me in a few scenes with these two,” El Moussa wrote in the post’s caption.

El Moussa also shared a message about her time on the show, adding in the caption, “Everything happens how it’s meant to 🤍….. And we all have a plan. It’s bittersweet to not be a part of [‘Selling Sunset’] anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had. Let the drama begin 😳 I’ll be no part of it ✌🏻 Thank you -> next 🙏🏻”.

El Moussa did previously poke fun at her absence from the series. Her co-star Chrishell Stause shared a poster for the new season in October which featured the cast members (without El Moussa) standing at the edge of a pool. Later that same day, El Moussa shared a selfie with the caption, “Looks like I got pushed in the water… its a good thing I can swim! Congrats to my girls on S7! 💗 You may see me in a few episodes….. 💁🏼‍♀️”

Heather El Moussa’s ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Stars Miss Her

El Moussa’s absence at the Oppenheim Group is felt by her castmates. Stause took to El Moussa’s November 3 post to comment, “😭 😭 😭 please come back”.

Jason Oppenheim, another “Selling Sunset” co-star and head of the Oppenheim Group, spoke about El Moussa’s absence in an interview with People Magazine.

“I really miss Heather,” Oppenheim said, “I miss Heather being around when we’re filming, and she’s [living] in Newport Beach, so I’m not really seeing her as much in the L.A. office anymore. She’s just such a fun, easygoing personality to be around. So I think everyone misses Heather when she’s not here.”

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Announces New Partnership