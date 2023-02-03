Jeremiah Brent Shares Photos of His First Restaurant Design

Jeremiah Brent has expanded his portfolio after taking on his first-ever restaurant design.

The HGTV star has built up quite a reputation for “breathtaking” interior designs, and after designing many homes and stores, Brent took on a restaurant design for a new French-inspired eatery in Los Angeles, named Juliet.

In a February 2 Instagram post, Brent shared photos from the completed restaurant, highlighting some specific design elements, after seeing the finished product, with his husband Nate Berkus and their children Poppy (7) and Oskar (4) there to support him.

“The first look at @juliet.restaurant with my loves,” Brent captioned the post.

Jeremiah Brent Was Named to the AD 100 2023 List

Brent’s designs for Juliet feature plenty of warm wood, including herringbone wood flooring, and marble-topped wooden tables with scalloped edges. In a Vogue profile of the new restaurant, Brent says that “The biggest inspiration for me was the intimacy of the [Paris] street café.” He also cites European modernist movements as an inspiration for the design, which he said, “felt like an ode to the past, but also felt strangely relevant now.”

In keeping with the intimacy of the street café, Brent included a large communal table in the middle of the restaurant, which “cuts the formality of dining right in half,” and can serve multiple smaller parties, including solo diners.

Fans, followers, and celebrity friends alike all took to Brent’s comments section to admire the photos he shared of his work. Fashion designer Rachel Zoe wrote, “Wait what ??? This is amazing!!” and actress, singer, and host Adrienne Bailon commented, “Omg I’m going!!!! This is stunning…”

Juliet’s February 1 opening marked one of many accomplishments Brent already has under his belt this year. In November 2022, Brent was named to Architectural Digest’s AD 100 list for 2023, a list of “100 leading visionaries, icons, and innovators from the United States and around the world”.

“Designing a space is, in actuality, the art of telling a story. Through vignettes, materials, client-conscious decisions, and historical references, there’s an opportunity to craft something that is deeply relevant, truly original, and unequivocally personal,” Brent said in response to being named to the AD 100, which he called “an incredible honor” on his Instagram.

Not to be outdone, Nate Berkus also landed on the AD 100 2023 list alongside his husband. Having worked with Oprah for years and designed a number of lines of home products, Berkus has built a large media presence, and in 2021 was named the most Googled designer in the United States. Berkus also shared the news to his Instagram, writing that he was “So proud, honored, and grateful to be named to the #AD100 for 2023🎉 A heartfelt thank you”.

Jeremiah Brent is Celebrating 11 Years of His Design Business

The same day he posted photos of his Juliet designs, Jeremiah Brent issued another post to mark the 11-year anniversary of his business, Jeremiah Brent Design. The caption includes a nod to the team he works with day in and day out. Brent also gives some advice to his followers, which serves as a reminder to himself as well, “Bet on yourself. Believe that you can do it and surround yourself with people who challenge you to always do better and be better. Here’s to the next 11.”

READ NEXT: Erin Napier Asks for Prayers During a Difficult Time