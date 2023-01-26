Joanna Gaines Opens Up About ‘Daunting’ Castle Renovation

Joanna Gaines was more hesitant than her husband, Chip, when it came to renovating a 100-year-old castle, she reveals in an essay for Magnolia Journal. The couple renovated the Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas on “Fixer Upper: The Castle.” The six-episode series aired in 2022.

“For years the castle sat empty. Graffiti coated the walls. Animals found a new home,” the interior designer wrote in the essay. “If you’ve followed our story, then you know that none of this scared Chip. It fueled him.”

In the Magnolia Journal, she explained that her husband’s “eyes grew wider, his imagination wilder,” as they passed the more than 6,000-square-foot property.

For nearly 20 years, Chip would put in an offer to buy the castle anytime it hit the market, she added in the essay. But as she wrote, each time their offer was declined she would take “a breath of relief.”

“Not because I didn’t want Chip’s dream to come true or because I didn’t want to step into this castle’s legacy and write our own chapter in its unfolding story. That’s the kind of work Chip and I live for,” she explained in the Magnolia Journal. “But tackling a project like this—one at that scale with 130 years worth of history—felt daunting.”

That intimidating prospect became a reality when their offer was accepted in 2019. But as she explained in the essay, they would not actually begin renovating for another three years.

As Joanna wrote, “we knew we couldn’t rush its ending.”

Chip & Joanna Gaines Returned to the ‘Castle’s Roots’

The former HGTV stars finally began renovating after they decided to return it to its former glory as a home, Joanna revealed in the essay.

“During the year-long renovation process, we kept coming back to the building’s roots, studying the German castle that inspired its original design and trying to find ways to either restore or replicate its stunning details—its crown molding, wood paneling, and narrow-plank floors,” Joanna wrote in the essay. “At the same time, we wanted to create an updated home that could, one day, serve a family well and feel current.”

But unlike their other “Fixer Upper” projects, they did not have a client for this home.

“So, I made one up. I imagined an older couple who love to play cards, sip wine, and host friends and family,” Joanna revealed in the Magnolia Journal. “Maybe that sounds funny, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that crafting a story would help guide our final decisions.”

She admitted in the essay that it was “quite the dance” to blend their style with the history of the property.

“As a designer, it stretched me in ways I couldn’t have imagined until we were in the thick of it. But I’m glad we trusted our instincts and swung back to the castle’s roots instead of trying to create something completely new,” Joanna wrote for the Magnolia Journal.

Renovating the Castle Taught Joanna Gaines a Lesson About ‘Forgotten Things’

In the Magnolia Journal, Joanna revealed she knew a lesson would unfold as they renovated the Civil War-era castle.

“The castle taught us that sometimes the forgotten things in life don’t need a reinvention but just a little dusting off,” she wrote in the essay.

She added in the essay that “deep-seated dreams” are worth holding onto.

“Yes, even the ones 20 years in the making,” Joanna wrote in the essay. “Because in that waiting, pieces in and around us fall into place, letting that which is meaningful and lasting have its way. When we allow ourselves that space to wait, it’s amazing what beauty reveals itself in the end.”

The spring issue of Magnolia Journal is available online now and on newsstands starting February 10.

READ NEXT: Ben & Erin Napier Honored During Weekend in Memphis