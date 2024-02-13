‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott ‘Heartbroken’ Over Unexpected Loss

Home improvement guru Jonathan Scott is mourning the sudden death of his 17-year-old dog and constant companion, Gracie. In an Instagram post on February 13, 2024, the star of HGTV‘s “Property Brothers” franchise shared the news along with 10 photos of Gracie over the years, from the time she was a puppy.

In the caption, Scott wrote, “I’m heartbroken. 💔 My sweet Gracie passed away last night. What a wonderful 17 years you gave me. You’re always in my heart”

Gracie’s death comes 14 months after another hard loss for Jonathan; his other dog, Stewie, died in November 2022 at age 13. Both dogs were Jonathan’s little sidekicks long before he and his twin brother Drew became known worldwide as the “Property Brothers.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jonathan Scott Posts Photos & Video of Beloved Dog Gracie

To illustrate what a shock Gracie’s death was to him, Jonathan included a snippet of the Rascal Flatts song “Why” with his post. The heart-wrenching lyrics were originally written for those suffering a loss due to suicide, but the chorus that Jonathan included also applied to his grief:

“Oh, why, that’s what I keep asking, Was there anything I could have said or done, Oh I had no clue you were masking a troubled soul, God only knows.”

Jonathan also included the song in a video he posted to his Instagram Stories, showing him holding Gracie and giving her a kiss on the head. Next to a graphic of a broken heart, Jonathan wrote, “Rest in peace my sweet Gracie. You shared your love and brought me joy for 17 years.”

As the Scott brothers were rising to fame after the first season of “Property Brothers” aired on HGTV in the U.S. and Canada, Jonathan told Modern Dog Magazine in 2012 that Gracie, a black and tan chihuahua, and Stewie, a Yorkie, traveled with him wherever he went.

Though he grew up with big labs and a 200-pound Rottweiler, he told the magazine that he needed smaller pups he could travel with easily. His first Yorkie, Gizmo, was “fragile” at less than three pounds and didn’t live long, but Jonathan said that the pup “totally opened me up to (having) small dogs.”

“Shortly after Gizmo, I got Gracie,” Jonathan told Modern Dog. “I like having two dogs, it lets them bond. Then, I got Stewie. I brought Gracie with me to check out our options, and she wouldn’t socialize with anyone but Stewie. They were instantly inseparable.”

Gracie was not the only pup left in the household after Stewie’s 2022 death. Jonathan’s fiancée, actress Zooey Deschanel, also has two small dogs — Dot and Zelda, according to House Beautiful. She adopted the pups, who are sisters, in 2013 and also loves dressing them up, as seen during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Fans & Famous Friends Send Condolences to Jonathan Scott Over Loss of Gracie

Gracie was well-known to “Property Brothers” fans, having made many media appearances over the years — sometimes alongside her brother Stewie. Both dogs, for instance, were featured in a video with Jonathan in 2020, promoting the movie “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Their namesakes were also part of the Scott brothers’ first children’s book in 2018, “Builder Brothers: Big Plans,” in which the kid versions of the twins were accompanied by their dogs, Gracie and Stewie, per Parade.

Even after Stewie’s death, Jonathan had continued to feature Gracie on social media over the last year, especially on TikTok. In an August TikTok, he featured three photos of her relaxing in the sun, uninterested in playing fetch or going swimming — but with her head up and ears perked at the mention of dinner.

In another cute December video, Jonathan pretended Gracie — dressed in a cowboy hat — was helping him measure a baseboard and not holding the flashlight steadily enough for him.

Thousands of fans and famous friends shared their condolences on Jonathan’s post about Gracie’s death.

Fellow HGTV star Nate Berkus wrote, “So so sorry…..”

Food Network star Ree Drummond, known widely as the “Pioneer Woman,” commented, “Oh I’m sooooo sorry!! What a long time to have such a friend by your side. Sending lots of love!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Julianne Hough wrote, “Wrapping you around m so much love- there are no words to express this pain. I feel you and am here for you 💔”