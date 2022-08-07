Jonathan Scott Says Major Development in His Life Was Predicted By Psychic

Years ago, Jonathan Scott would have never predicted his life would turn out the way it has. But an intuitive card reader did, and the HGTV star is shocked her visions came true.

The HGTV star opened up about the experience during an Entertainment Tonight interview that aired on Aug. 3, and how glad he is that the psychic was right after all.

Scott Did Not Expect To Become an ‘Insta Dad’

In 2019, the “Property Brothers” — Jonathan and his twin brother Drew — had just wrapped filming one of their shows in Toronto.

“We threw a party for all of our crew,” Jonathan shared. “We had a tarot card reader at this party that we thought, you know, ‘This’ll be fun. Everybody will enjoy.'”

According to the Sage Goddess website, “tarot reading is the practice of divining wisdom and guidance through a specific spread (or layout) of Tarot cards.” The use of illustrated cards to access intuitive information about a person’s past, present, and future dates back centuries; some people get readings for entertainment, while others take the guidance very seriously.

At the party, Jonathan — who was single at the time — sat down for his reading but was skeptical of the information that showed up in the cards for him.

“When she was doing my cards she’s like, ‘Ah, yes. You will be a father within the year,'” he recalls. “And I’m like — ‘Missing some key information, there!’ ‘Cause I wasn’t even dating anyone at the time.”

But three months later, he met actress Zooey Deschanel; he and Drew were filming an episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” on the same day Zooey and her sister Emily were taping the show. And according to People Magazine, the pair immediately hit it off. But Drew had long forgotten the tarot card reading, having thought the reader was totally wrong.

“We then started dating,” he continued his story, “never even thought of it until all of a sudden — I was the insta dad.”

In Oct. 2019, the duo went public with their relationship after just a month of dating. Zooey has two kids with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik: daughter Elsie, age 7, and son Charlie, age 5. So, not only was Jonathan suddenly in a serious relationship, but he was also a bonus dad — just as the reading had predicted.

Drew Loves His Life With Zooey & Kids

On Aug. 5, Drew posted a series of new photos of Zooey and him on Instagram, celebrating their third anniversary together at the Magic Castle in Hollywood, which houses the Academy of Magical Arts. Before he became a home contractor and HGTV star, was an aspiring magician.

On the post, Drew wrote, “Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it’s already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life. @zooeydeschanel you make everything better 🥰 and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood.”

Drew takes his role as a bonus dad very seriously and loves getting together with his siblings and their kids — including twin Jonathan and his new baby Parker. In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Drew said, “Family’s very important for us and we’ve got two kids. These guys come over all the time with the nephews, the nieces, and everyone’s friends — they all play together.”

In June 2022, Deschanel talked about co-parenting with her ex-husband and Scott on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast.

“They go back and forth, and we’re all really close,” she explained. “When we went through our divorce, there’s always a little touch-and-go kind of stuff. We were doing mediation, no lawyers or anything.”

She recalled that on her son’s birthday in 2020, Jonathan booked an “Elmo performer” to do a Zoom call with them.

“My ex-husband came over and my boyfriend was there and we were all wearing cowboy hats,” she recalled. “It was just the three of us and the two kids, and we’re watching this Elmo performer on Zoom, and the kids are so happy we were all together and we were all getting along great. I was like, you know what? This is so fortunate, like, doing it that way. We all get along and the kids are so happy when we’re all together. So, we just try to [do it] as much as possible.”

Drew and Zooey recently shared their newly renovated home in the brothers’ Reveal Magazine — a five-bedroom, 1938 Georgian revival in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles that they first toured in the spring of 2020. They closed on the house that summer.

“When we brought the kids here, they asked, ‘Are we living in a park?’” Jonathan said, so from that point on, the family has called it the Park House.