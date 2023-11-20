Jonathan Scott Says He Turned Down ‘The Bachelor’ Twice

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott stopped by “The Today Show” on November 16, and Jonathan got candid about his relationship with fiancée Zooey Deschanel.

Host Hoda Kotb referenced something Jonathan had told her before they went live on air, saying, “You said if you two had met 20 years ago, you’re not sure if you’d be together.”

Jonathan referenced “The Golden Bachelor” in his response, saying, “You don’t know when you’re young what you want. We got to a point where we know what we want and its each other. And it’s been the most incredible experience to actually feel that love bounce right back at you.”

“And they wanted Jonathan to be ‘The Golden Bachelor’ but then Zooey got in the way,” his brother Drew quipped. After Drew’s joke, Jonathan revealed that he has been asked to star in the flagship “Bachelor” series multiple times in the past and turned it down each time. Hear what Jonathan had to say below.

Jonathan Scott Declined Multiple Chances to Be ‘The Bachelor’

Play

“Twice, I got asked twice to be ‘The Bachelor’, I’m like ‘Guys, I’m not your guy,'” Jonathan shared.

Scott spoke with People about his Bachelor offers in 2019, adding that he had also been pitched to appear in the Canadian version of the show. “It would literally be my nightmare to be put on display and dated out,” he told the outlet at the time, “It’s the opposite of anything I have ever wanted.”

Luckily for Jonathan, he no longer needs to worry about a “Bachelor” appearance or dating around, as he got engaged to actress Deschanel in August 2023 after the two met doing a “Carpool Karaoke” segment for “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in 2020.

Jonathan also opened up on “The Today Show” about wanting to keep his wedding small. “I think we want to keep it pretty intimate. Frankly, we just want to throw a kickass party,” Jonathan shared. He went on to add that he and Deschanel made their own custom t-shirts for when they host a party that read “‘Z & J: We Like to Party’, and people actually think that’s an event company.”

One thing that Jonathan is hoping to include in his wedding celebration is bagpipes. Scott spoke about a “red flag” from planning his first wedding in 2007 on the “You Made It Weird” podcast. He told host Pete Holmes, “I’m proud of my Scottish heritage. I did wear a kilt. We had this beautiful outdoor setting, friends let us use their place on a lake. It was gorgeous. She forbid me from having bagpipes play at any point during the wedding. We were literally out on a lake, in the perfect setting. I get that it’s too loud in a church or something, but we were out on the lake.”

Luckily, Jonathan said, Deschanel is okay with having the bagpipes at their nuptials.

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Went Out for a Good Cause

While they are working on their wedding arrangements, Jonathan and Deschanel still had time to hit the town and attend the annual Baby2Baby gala, which they shared posts from on November 15.

“So honored to join the @Baby2Baby Gala and support their incredible work providing more than 375 million basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country ❤️” Jonathan captioned his post, which featured a clip of him in an orange tuxedo jacket alongside his fiancée Deschanel, who wore a little black dress. The pair met up with Drew and his wife, Linda Phan at the event as well.

Baby2Baby, which works to provide essentials to children living in poverty across the United States, raised $12 million at the gala.

