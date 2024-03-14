Jonathan Scott’s ‘Non-Negotiable’ Detail for Upcoming Wedding Worries Zooey Deschanel

Seven months after getting engaged at a castle in Scotland, HGTV star Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel still have very few details worked out for their wedding.

But in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Scott revealed there is one thing his famous fiancée knows is a “non-negotiable” for him on their special day. The “Property Brothers” star insists on wearing a kilt to honor his Scottish heritage — and said he may even go commando for the ceremony. While Deschanel is fine with him wearing a kilt, she seems concerned about the possibility of him wearing no underwear.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Have Only One Wedding Detail Planned So Far

Play

In December 2023, Scott told ET that he and Deschanel would begin planning their wedding after the new year.

“You know, things are coming along,” he said. “We’re gonna get through the holidays and then we’re going to put our focus on that.”

But during red carpet interviews at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on March 10, 2024, the couple revealed they’ve planned nothing yet. ET reporter Cassie DiLaura dug for details on Scott and Deschanel’s wedding plans, asking if there’s a wedding dress, venue or date picked out.

“No, no and no,” Scott answered.

“It’s slow, but it’s going,” Deschanel chimed in, adding, “It all just has to be right, you know?”

When DiLaura asked what their one “non-negotiable” wedding detail is, Scott quickly answered: “Kilts.”

“I’m Scottish,” he explained. “I have to decide, am I gonna go traditional or am I gonna wear something under it? I don’t know.”

Giving him a concerned side-eye, Deschanel made it clear that her own non-negotiable may be ensuring her husband-to-be wears underwear to the wedding.

“I hope you wear something under it,” she quipped.

Though they’re not sure how big the wedding will be, the couple did confirm they plan to include Deschanel’s kids — six-year-old Charlie and eight-year-old Eloise — whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“Charlie will probably wear a kilt,” she said, promising the kids will definitely be in “cute outfits.”

The ‘Property Brothers’ Have Lots of Experience Wearing Kilts: Here’s Why

Because their dad was born in Scotland and moved to Canada as a teen, per HGTV, the Scott brothers have lots of experience donning quilts. For anyone with Scottish ancestry, kilts are a symbol of national identity and pride, according to Scotland.com. The pleated skirts are typically plaid, with the colors representing “the particular clan that the wearer belongs to,” dating back hundreds of years.

In 2017, the Scott brothers, along with their older brother JD, surprised their parents — dad Jim and mom Joanne — with a trip to Scotland for their 51st wedding anniversary. The men all wore kilts during an “elaborate vow renewal” ceremony thrown for them, People reported.

Jonathan’s twin brother, Drew, also wore a kilt at his May 2019 wedding to Linda Phan. The couple married in Borgo Egnazia, a town in Southern Italy, according to Brides.

As recently as January 25, the family dressed up in kilts — including Drew and Linda’s toddler, Parker — and invited bagpipers to perform for Burns Day. It’s an annual occasion — since 1801 — honoring renowned Scottish poet Robert Burns and Scotland’s legacy of creativity, per SheKnows.

Jonathan chose to propose at his favorite Scottish castle, Edinburgh during a family trip there in August, he told People, calling it “such a beautiful, magical place.”

A few days after their engagement, he revealed that Scotland is not only important to his family, but to Deschanel’s, too. He posted Instagram photos of them visiting the towns of Carluke and Lanark and wrote, “Some might say it’s an Outlander love story, but unlike Claire and Jamie, our families are both from Scottish villages only 15 minutes apart.”