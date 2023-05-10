Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Celebrate Career Milestone

Many HGTV stars are busy designers, renovators, or realtors, and as such are always looking for their next project. This week, however, “Bargain Block” hosts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are slowing down to celebrate their current project with real estate agent Shea Whitfield.

“40!! Houses!!!” Bynum wrote in a May 9 Instagram caption, “That’s how many houses we’ve all done together for tv now! That is crazy to me and I’m so proud and happy!! #40houses #lovethem”.

Bynum’s post featured a series of photos of him along with Thomas and Whitfield all posing for the camera along with a photo from one of the team’s bedroom transformations that includes a mural wall painted to look like trees in front of a mountain silhouette and clouds in the sky. The trio began renovating homes in Detroit for HGTV’s “Bargain Block” ahead of its premiere on the network in January 2021.

‘Bargain Block’ Returns With New Episodes This August

Bynum’s comment section was flooded with positive messages from fans, followers, and friends alike. Fellow HGTV stars chimed in to congratulate the team on 40 houses under their belts, with Mike Jackson writing, “🙌🏾 Keep it up,” and his wife and “Married to Real Estate” co-star Egypt Sherrod adding, “❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 🔥”.

“Congratulations!!! So happy you choose Detroit!!!! Every Michigander is proud to have you call this state HOME!! Thank you for bringing joy and new beginnings to so many!!🫶 🙌 💙 💛 💙 💛 💙 💛,” another user wrote.

“Yours is the best show on HGTV. You are all relatable as people and you don’t do houses for just the rich white people. LOVE your show!!! 💜” one fan added.

“It’s time for a table book featuring all of your beautiful transformations!!! 🙌🏿” HGTV host Mary Tjon Joe Pin from “Two Steps Home” wrote.

Many comments on the post were looking ahead to new episodes being available, with fans agreeing that they “can’t wait for season 3!!!!!” Earlier in the week on May 5, Whitfield let some information about their show’s season 3 return date slip. After she shared a series of photos from the “Bargain Block” set (along with a meme complaining about the inconsistency of Detroit weather), one fan commented, “New shows??? I miss y’all,” to which Whitfield responded, “Yuppers[,] We’ll be back with new episodes in August 🌞”.

Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Participating in HGTV’s ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’

Play

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge | Official Trailer | Max Are you ready to live the dream? #BarbieDreamhouseChallenge is coming soon to Max and HGTV. #StreamOnMax About HBO Max: HBO Max is WarnerBrosDiscovery’s direct-to-consumer offering with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. HBO Max offers powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed… 2023-04-12T17:41:23Z

Although Whitfield said their show is set to return in August, fans won’t have to wait all Summer to see Bynum and Thomas back on their screens, as the couple is one of many dynamic duos returning to the network to participate in the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”. This 4-episode series, hosted by Ashley Graham, will see 15 HGTV stars (including other duos such as Sherrod and Jackson from “Married to Real Estate”, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer”, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home”), as they work together to transform one California home into a “real life-sized Barbie Dream House”.

Although a premiere date has not been announced yet for “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, it is being promoted alongside the upcoming “Barbie” movie (starring Margot Robbie in the title role), which premieres on July 21, so fans should expect “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” to air this Summer.

READ NEXT: