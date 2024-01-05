Keith Bynum Announces ‘Exciting’ Move Into New Market

HGTV’s “Bargain Block” stars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are known for their work fixing up Detroit homes that have fallen into disrepair, revitalizing the city one home at a time. Now, in a January 4 Instagram post, however, Bynum announced that they were breaking ground on some projects in a new city.

“The new year is bringing some very exciting new projects!!! It’s been our dream for years to expand into another market and we finally did with the purchase of three abandoned houses in New Orleans!! I am beyond thrilled to reconnect with the south and cannot wait to see how these go,” Bynum wrote in his post’s caption.

Bynum’s announcement included photos and videos of Bynum and Thomas at one of their three new abandoned houses.

Fans Worry About Shea Whitfield’s Future if Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Take on Projects in New Orleans

“Detroit will continue to be home, but New Orleans has always had a very special place in my heart and it’s a dream come true to see this next step come to life. Lots more info to come!!” Bynum finished his caption.

The “Bargain Block” couple have been sharing posts from their trips to New Orleans near the end of 2023, teasing “a couple of projects” in the area in a December 5, 2023 post. So while fans may have had an idea that this latest announcement was coming, they were still thrilled for Bynum and Thomas, sharing their excitement in Bynum’s January post’s comment section.

“SO EXCITED for you guys!!! ❤️ 🙌” Jenny Marrs from “Fixer to Fabulous” commented.

“So excited for you guys! Can’t wait to see what you do down there. 🔥 🔥 🔥,” a fan wrote.

“Oh, wow! What a powerful way to make a difference! Can’t wait!” another user added.

While many users echoed the excitement, many also wondered if that meant Bynum and Thomas would be leaving their go-to realtor Shea Whitfield back home in Detroit. One fan commented, “👏 👏 👏 happy for you guys ❤️ but we will miss Shea 😢,” to which Bynum responded, “why you gonna miss [her]?? She’s coming too!!!”

Bynum confirmed in another comment that Whitfield was “already here running the whole gig!”

In her own comment, Whitfield wrote, “Exciting stuff!!! ⚜️ 💜 💛 💚 🙌🏾.” Whitfield also shared Bynum’s post to her Instagram story, writing, “The secret is out.”

Keith Bynum is ‘Terrified’ as He Shares 1st Post From New Orleans Worksite

Although Bynum and Thomas are excited, they did share one unexpected downside to their newest venture. In his December 5 Instagram post, Bynum wrote in the caption, “Enjoying some southern warmth!!!” but now the designer is changing his tune.

In a January 4 Instagram story from one of their New Orleans worksites, Bynum told fans, “I completely forgot how hot it is in the South, and this is January so I am terrified. We are sweating like crazy, but it has been a really great day and we got a lot done. I can’t wait to show y’all more.”

