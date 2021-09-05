Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Fun Family Moment With Fans

HGTV personality Mina Starsiak Hawk and her husband of five years, Steve Hawk, have two children, a three-year-old son named Jack, and a daughter named Charlotte, who will be celebrating her first birthday on September 16. Mina often shares family moments with her fans on Instagram. For instance, the “Good Bones” star uploaded two pictures from a recent outing at Victory Field, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, to see the minor league team, the Indianapolis Indians. The first image showed the Hawk family sitting on a picnic blanket that had been placed on a grassy area. Charlotte, who was holding a hot dog, sat on her mother’s lap. Jack enjoyed a bag of chips while looking at the camera. Steve sat next to an unidentified child, who appears to be the couple’s niece, Julie. The following photo featured the baseball field.

“Takin’ in a little family baseball game [baseball emoji] Go Indiana’s!” read the caption of the post, uploaded on September 5.

A few fans took the time to comment on the post.

“A picture is worth a thousand words, but memories are priceless, the best things in life is spending time with family enjoy!” wrote one social media user, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Perfect family [heart emoji],” added a second commenter.

“Love you and your extended family so much. Hope the game was fun,” shared a third fan.

Steve Hawk Shared a Picture From a Different Baseball Game on Instagram

The Hawk family seems to enjoy going to see baseball games. On August 30, 2021, Steve posted a picture of him and Jack on Instagram. In the post’s caption, he shared that he “took Jack to an Indianapolis Indians game, just the two of [them]” on August 29. He shared that the outing made him think about his late parents, Richard Eugene Hawk and Judith Hawk.

“The entire time I was so grateful to have [Jack] in my life. Although it brought me to tears a few times because my Dad used to take us to Indians games when we were kids and it brought back so many fun memories. I know that he won’t ever remember these times which makes me realize that my Mom and Dad did so many things for me/with me that I will never know about, and not being able to reflect on my early childhood with them now that I’m a parent is the worst feeling I think I have with my process,” wrote Steve.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Spoke About Being a Parent in March 2021

During a March 2021 interview with WTHR, Mina briefly spoke about being a mother to two children. She explained that adding another member to her family was “not bad.” She also mentioned that she and her husband do not plan on having any more children.

“It wasn’t that bad because there’s still man to man coverage. And we’re not outnumbered,” said the mother-of-two.

While speaking to WTHR, the HGTV star revealed that she is unphased with having a decent-sized fanbase and insisted that she is “Indiana famous.”

“Like no one would care if I walked around in L.A. — in Indiana, especially around here, I’ve lived here forever, it’s just Mina,” asserted the 36-year-old.

