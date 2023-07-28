Mina Starsiak Hawk Is in ‘Freak Out’ Mode After Pitching New Show

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk said she was stressed out in an Instagram Stories post on July 27.

“So I have to get a couple of things out of it and I already am hoarding things for the lake house,” she said. “Close on Monday.”

At the bottom of the clip, she added a gif that said, “I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

“Luckily the lady’s been very nice and let me put a couple of things in the garage but while I’m waiting, and it’s quiet and I’m walking through, I’m just panicking,” Starsiak Hawk, 38, admitted. “Why did I do this?”

Then, Starsiak Hawk reminded herself that everything was going to work out.

“It’s gonna be good. This is all part of my process. I always freak out and then it’s fine. I’m just in freak-out mode,” the HGTV star said. “This is a lot of money.”

“This is why I stay busy,” the real estate agent continued. “When I sit and have time and when I’m alone with my thoughts, I freak out. But this is gonna be good.”

Starsiak Hawk has been married to her husband, Steve, since 2016. They have two children together, 4-year-old Jack Richard Hawk and 2-year-old Charlotte Drew Hawk.

Starsiak Hawk’s show, “Good Bones,” has been on HGTV since 2016. According to her bio on HGTV, the real estate agent “is dedicated to the art and the business of saving old homes” along with her mother, Karen, a former lawyer.

In addition to “Good Bones,” Starsiak Hawk has starred on shows like HGTV’s “Rock the Block” and “A Very Brady Renovation,” per HGTV.

Starsiak Hawk Pitched a Spinoff Show to HGTV

After purchasing the lake home, Starsiak Hawk hinted that a lake house spinioff show could be a good idea. She asked her followers to “at” HGTV via Instagram to make it happen.

“Y’all want a “Good Bones Takes The Lake” edition??!?! Me too!!!! @srhawk2003 and I bought this gem 🤍,” she wrote.

“::::: Tell @hgtv 📣📣📣 ::::: @ them in the comments and let’s see if we can make this happen 😂,” the real estate agent continued. “::::: Also… SEASON PREMIER of Good Bones season 8 coming in hotttt in the next week or so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

She receieved some support from her fans on social media, who wanted to see the star renovate the lake hosue for HGTV.

“This house looks amazing!!! I really want to see what you do with it,” one fan said.

“Come on @hgtv let’s do a Good Bones “Takes the Lake” edition!!!” another wrote.

“@hgtv – this house is amazing! Mina NEEDS to show us all what it can become!” a third said.

Starsiak Hawk Became Emotional

Starsiak Hawk teared up in an Instagram post on June 29.

The HGTV star revealed the headquarters for her business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, was being sold.

It “was a really hard decision for me to make, because it was my goal for the last decade, to have a home base,” she said via Instagram. “And I made it, and then a lot of things changed, and I don’t need 6,300 square feet.”

“I don’t know where I am yet, which is why I’ve just shared a little bit, but I am very, very excited,” Starsiak Hawk added.

“It doesn’t look like I am right now, because I’m crying, but a lot of exciting stuff coming,” she continued. “A lot of change.”

Season 8 of “Good Bones Season 8 is slated to premiere on August 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV.