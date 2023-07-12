Mina Starsiak Hawk Pitches New Series to HGTV

Could another “Good Bones” spin-off series be in the works at HGTV?

“Good Bones” host Mina Starsiak Hawk took to Instagram on July 11 to share the news of an exciting new purchase by herself and her husband, Steve Hawk, a lake house.

“Y’all want a ‘Good Bones Takes The Lake’ edition??!?! Me too!!!! [Steve] and I bought this gem 🤍,” Mina captioned her photos of the new house. The HGTV host also shared a screenshot of a direct message with one of her fans who asked if the new lake house was purchased as a flip or a family home and whether or not it would be featured on Starsiak Hawk’s flagship “Good Bones” series, to which she replied, “Approaching it mentally as a flip with the intent of falling in love. Lol. I’d love to do a ‘Good Bones Takes the Lake’ special with a few episodes dedicated to it. It’s so. dang. cool.”

In her post’s caption, Starsiak Hawk also revealed that the season eight premiere of “Good Bones” should be arriving on screens “in the next week or so”.

Jasmine Roth Chimes in on Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Latest Spin-Off Idea

Starsiak Hawk called on fans to tag the official HGTV account to let the network know there is interest in another “Good Bones” spin-off. Her first, “Good Bones: Risky Business”, saw Starsiak Hawk taking on her largest design and renovation project to date (a rundown mansion that the host named “Charlotte Hall” after her daughter), and chronicled all the bumps in the road that the television personality saw on her way to completing the project, including multiple run-ins with the contractor on the project. Starsiak Hawk even revealed that the general contractor was suing her over the project.

Despite the ups and downs with Starsiak Hawk’s first spin-off, fans were eager to see her back on their screens in any capacity, and took to her comment section to share their enthusiasm over the project.

“YESSS! these are [my] favorite styles of shows. A 6-8 episode show of re-doing 1 home! GIVE IT TO US!” one fan wrote, before tagging the official HGTV account in a reply.

“Come on @hgtv let’s do a Good Bones “Takes the Lake” edition!!! Please Pretty Please!! I promise I will watch it!” another user added.

“Yessss!!! We need this on @hgtv I love the front doors and wall of sliders too 😍 😍 lake house dreams!” a third fan added.

One of Starsiak Hawk’s fellow HGTV stars, Jasmine Roth, even entered the conversation, commenting, “Do it!!! 👏 👏 👏”. Roth has her own experience renovating her own vacation home on camera after she aired a one-off special episode of her series “Help! I Wrecked My House” called “Jasmine Buys a Cabin”, in which Roth completed her own home makeover on her family’s cabin (dubbed “Hazel’s Cozy Cabin” after her own daughter) in Arrowbear, California.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Began Shopping for Her Lake House

Starsiak Hawk wasted no time beginning the plans on her new lake house renovation project and shared some of her preliminary ideas with fans in a July 12 Instagram story.

“You see this,” Starsiak Hawk said to her followers while showing off a tan and white gingham chair in the back of her car, “Super obsessed with these chairs I found on clearance at Home Goods this morning for the lake house. It’s a very monochromatic Ralph Lauren vibe that I’m falling in love with for the lake house.”

Starsiak Hawk also shared a screenshot of a couch she liked for the new space on Amazon, writing, “Buying two of these for the new lake house 🤍 🤍 🤍”.

