Mina Starsiak Hawk Announces Show Is Ending

All good things must come to an end.

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk has announced that her hit show “Good Bones” will end with its upcoming 8th season.

“Today I filmed my last few pickups for ‘Good Bones’. Not ‘Good Bones’ season 8, but ‘Good Bones’. That’s a wrap, folks,” Starsiak Hawk told fans in the August 8 episode of her podcast “Mina AF”, which was most likely recorded in June 2023, when Starsiak Hawk shared that she had wrapped filming for season 8 on her Instagram, “The last season of the series will air a few months from now, and it’s the end of an era.”

“Good Bones” season 8 premieres on HGTV on Tuesday, August 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The End to ‘Good Bones’ Was a Mutual Decision Between Mina Starsiak Hawk and the Network

Starsiak Hawk spoke at length about her feelings and emotions surrounding the end of “Good Bones” throughout her latest “Mina AF” podcast episode.

She shouted out HGTV, saying, “Something I’m super, super proud of and really grateful to the network for is making a show for the last eight years that for a huge majority of the time has been super representative of who I am.”

Starsiak Hawk went on to add that while she’s been going through “life crises” over the past few months in tandem with the end of “Good Bones”, she felt okay with this decision to end the show, saying, “This is the right thing, this is a good decision, this is something that was made together with the network. And hopefully very exciting things to come.”

“Good Bones” first premiered on HGTV in 2016, thought Starsiak Hawk and her mother Karen E. Laine began renovating homes years earlier, as the host said on her podcast that she renovated her first home at the age of 23 in 2007. Starsiak Hawk shared that she was waiting tables at the time, and continued to do so throughout the “Good Bones” pilot taping.

What’s Next for Mina Starsiak Hawk?

Starsiak Hawk admitted during her podcast recording that she didn’t have a next career move lined up yet, however by the time she published the episode, she was ready to share her next steps with fans.

Starsiak Hawk shared in an August 4 Instagram post that she had accepted a new posting, writing in the caption, “I’m so excited to finally be able to share that I have been having conversations with @character.home an amazing home improvement brand, and I am officially the Chief Design and Build Officer!”

Character is a home improvement brand that not only sells tools and toolboxes, but also offers project-specific kits which include all the tools and materials to tackle different home-improvement projects, including faucet repairs and setting up a gallery wall. The company also offers real-time text support with a professional to give advice and tips for any projects in progress. They also offer a membership with an option to video-conference with a pro.

“We are going to be doing so many cool things moving forward, and just to give you a sneak peek, we’ve discussed things like making a glove, and all the things that do and don’t work out in the field,” Starsiak Hawk added, teasing some of the new projects she is already at work on in her new position.

