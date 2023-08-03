Mina Starsiak Hawk Opens Up About Feeling ‘Like a Failure’

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is not afraid to wear her emotions on her sleeve, as the “Good Bones” star always pushes to be as transparent and truthful about her life and work with fans.

In an early morning August 3 Instagram Story, Starsiak Hawk shared two selfies from her home gym along with a message for her followers, writing across two different Story slides, “Just your morning reminder…. The internet’s not real.”

Starsiak Hawk then went on to list some of the real-life moments that don’t always make it onto a curated Instagram feed, telling her followers, “I’m tired. I cried 3 times yesterday. My kid peed in our bed, on my legs. I hate my knees. Y’all hate my eyebrows. & just me some days. I feel like a failure *most* days, at most things. And that’s all ok. Other times I remember I’ve already won the whole entire game. At least dem guns are real 💪🏻 🤣”

Mina Starsiak Hawk is Keeping it Real

Starsiak Hawk always tries to keep it real with her followers, and in a July 31 Instagram Story she revealed that there are some things she wouldn’t put up with anymore as she shared a screen recording of her blocking a follower who direct messaged her to say she looked “sloppy” in a prior post.

“Refreshing way to start my week 👌🏼” Starsiak Hawk wrote in the story, “I would NEVER block [people] in the past. But there’s just not room for this kinda ish in my life, so if you can’t act kind… buhbye.”

Starsiak Hawk also keeps it real on her podcast, “Mina AF”, where she has opened up about everything from her history with plastic surgery, her infertility struggles, and the loss of a loved one.

In June 2023, Starsiak Hawk posted an Instagram video where she took followers through a tour of her company, Two Chicks and a Hammer’s, headquarters, which she was in the process of moving out of. Starsiak Hawk teased that she was emotional after a series of sudden changes in her life and that she recorded a “Hiroshima Day” episode of her podcast with her raw reaction to these changes, however the former “Rock the Block” contestant has yet to release this episode to the public.

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Husband Celebrated a Big Milestone

Although Starsiak Hawk is quick to share some of her sadder moments with fans to better relate to them on social media, she is sure to include her fair share of positive moments as well. One such moment came in June 2023, when Mina’s husband Steve Hawk, a personal trainer, shared that he was celebrating two years of sobriety on his Instagram.

“What started out as a 30 day test to myself, has turned into one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for myself, my health and my family. Good luck to anyone out there trying to better themselves through sobriety,” Steve captioned his post, which elicited a round of applause from Mina, who wrote, “👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏” in the comment section.

