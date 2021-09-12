Why Mina Starsiak Hawk Said ‘Getting Married Was Challenging’

“Good Bones” star Mina Starsiak Hawk married her husband, Steve Hawk, in 2016. The couple has a 3-year-old son named Jack and a daughter named Charlotte, who was born in September 2020.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Discussed Her Marriage in August 2021

During an August 2021 interview on the “For The Love” podcast, hosted by Jen Hatmaker, of “My Big Family Renovation” fame, Mina Starsiak Hawk briefly discussed her marriage to Steve.

Hatmaker asked Hawk if there was an aspect of her life that she considers being “a constant that like kind of holds [her] steady through change or upheaval of any kind.” Hawk responded that she values her “independence.” She then shared that she learned to be independent because of certain aspects of her childhood.

“My parents have been divorced a lot. They haven’t been pretty, there’s been a lot of like — everyone has their weird stuff and I’ve gone through a lot of stuff where I had to just rely on myself,” explained Hawk.

She shared that her determination to be independent made marriage somewhat difficult.

“Getting married was challenging because you have to like let someone else in. So when things are weird I’ve always been like okay, well I have not relied on anyone else not financially, not emotionally, not in any of these things, so I can fall back on knowing I can manage myself,” said the mother-of-two. “If everything falls apart, I can manage myself and a lot of times it’s helpful and sometimes it’s not so helpful because it turns into the stubbornness and the isolation. It hasn’t, you know, probably in the last chunk of my life, but when I was younger for sure.”

While speaking to Hatmaker, Hawk also discussed how having her own family has been a source of comfort during difficult times.

“My husband and I are great. My kids and I are great but you know, family dynamics and work stuff that’s just — you know, I’m very dedicated, so you know, you just have to keep going, you have to keep working. But like when I have to stop and think about it, it’s like there’s a lot of s*** going on and having like my awesome kids, my awesome husband, like I don’t think about anything else when I’m like when I’m playing with Jack,” shared Hawk. “Or Charlie’s 9-months and she’s so fat and cute and she’s like laughing her a** off, that kind of like brings it all back together. And it’s like okay there’s a lot of stuff going on over there, but this is great and everything’s going to be okay.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Spoke About Her Children’s Nanny in February 2021

While speaking to New York Live in February 2021, Hawk shared that she has an appreciation for her children’s live-in nanny, Hannah Vaughn. She revealed that she hired Vaughn when her son was under a year old.

“We got super lucky because she now watches both of them during the day and and makes it so Steve and I can still work,” said the HGTV personality.

She went on to say her friends, who are also working parents, have had difficulty finding child care workers like Vaughn.

“We’ve had friends who have been looking forever and we’re like, ‘Sorry, we lucked out, ours is really good, you can’t have her,’” said Hawk.

