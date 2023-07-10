Winner Revealed: ‘Battle on the Beach’ Finale Recap

It all comes down to this. After five weeks of stiff competition, the three “Battle on the Beach” design teams faced off for one last time, adding finishing touches to their Fort Morgan, Alabama beach house renovations with hopes of impressing judges Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island”) enough to take home the $50,000 grand prize.

Not only are the three pairs of contestants vying for the prize, but so are their HGTV-star coaches, Taniya Nayak (“Build it Forward”), Ty Pennington (“Rock the Block”), and Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”). As it stands, Taniya led her season 1 team to victory, and Alison did the same in season 2, meaning Ty is the only coach left without a season win. Can he even the score in season 3? Keep reading to find out.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Battle on the Beach” season 3 episode 6, “Champions of the Beach” (July 9, 2023). Do not read ahead if you do not want the season 3 winners spoiled.

‘Battle on the Beach’ Finale Recap

The finale episode opened with Bryan and Sarah revealing the winners of last week’s exterior face-off, which was left as a cliffhanger. They gave the win (and $3,000) to Team Taniya’s Kelsey and Ryan. This means going into the finale, they are tied with Team Ty’s Ashley and Steve at two weekly wins apiece, while Team Alison’s Ben and Pete are right behind them with one win, episode 2’s main suite face-off.

For the final judging, Bryan and Sarah enlisted the help of a panel of local realtors and real estate experts to help them assess the values of each of the three beach homes, however before the judging, each team was given $5,000 and one day to add finishing touches to their designs.

Among their finishing touches, Team Alison added new granite countertops to their outdoor spaces, Team Taniya changed out their dining table, and Team Ty hunted down a plumber who would be able to help install an outdoor shower with little notice on a Saturday.

Bryan and Sarah were very impressed with each team’s fixes, and after meeting with their panel of local real estate experts, they gave the win to the team with the highest return on the $90,000 investment that each team was given at the start of the competition. First, they revealed the increased values of each home were 38.5%, 41.5%, and 42.5%, and that each home’s final value clocked in at over $1 million, making for a very close field.

In the end, only one team could win, and that team is Team Ty’s Ashley and Steve.

Ty told his teammates, “If you can survive this type of competition, this kind of deadline, this kind of budget, you can literally do anything.”

Fans React to ‘Battle on the Beach’ Winner

Ty posted about the “Battle on the Beach” finale on his Instagram page ahead of the episode airing, and after he was revealed as the winning coach, fans took to his comment section to congratulate him and his team on a job well done.

“So happy for you and your team!!!! Much deserved,” one user wrote.

“Congrats!! Great job!! Sad to see it come to an end!!” another fan added.

“Your team definitely has the best vibe. They need to work on finishes but I bet you all win!” another user commented.

