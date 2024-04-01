Mina Starsiak Hawk Relives Pregnancy Announcement in Unseen Footage

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is the mother to two children, a son Jack (5), and daughter Charlie (3), and the mother of two is looking back at where it all started in a March 31 Instagram post.

“Steve sent me this clip from the hour long video of me telling him I was pregnant with Jack ON CAMERA filming ‘Good Bones’. We were living in my house and were deciding to build our dream house together right next door. We were baaaabies! 😂 I had kept it from him for 2 days. Longest two days ever!” Starsiak Hawk captioned the video.

While fans got to see Mina tell her husband Steve Hawk that she was expecting their first child in the “Mina’s Forever Home” episode of “Good Bones” season 4 when it aired on HGTV in June 2019, Starsiak Hawk shared a new angle of the scene, unedited to include more of Steve’s immediate reaction and Mina explaining how she found out.

Fans React to Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Throwback Video

Fans took to the comment section to share their reactions to Mina’s pregnancy announcement, which is now over 5 years old.

“Sweet of you both for sharing such an intimate moment 😘,” one fan wrote.

“This is so cute! I still always tear up watching this moment between you two. God bless you and your family, Mina! ❤,” another user added.

“This was my favorite. My second favorite was you saying you were ‘knocked up’ to Tad. ❤️,” a third fan shared, referring to Mina’s announcement of her second pregnancy.

“I remember watching this and shedding a tear too!! Such an exciting time for y’all!” another user wrote.

One fan didn’t realize that Mina was sharing an old video, commenting, “I never saw this, and I thought this was just now happening. I was like aww, they’re gonna have another baby, until I started reading the comments and things. This was a precious and sweet memory that you guys recorded, thanks for allowing everyone to be able to experience this with yall!! 🥰 ♥️.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk & Steve Hawk Filmed Their IVF Journey

After having their son Jack, Mina and Steve struggled to conceive for the second time, leading the couple to look into IVF (in vitro fertilization). The couple decided to go through the process on camera for HGTV, with “Mina’s Journey” currently on the HGTV YouTube channel.

After attempting IVF and failing to conceive, Mina’s doctor recommended they try alternate options, and after looking into IUI (intrauterine insemination), Mina decided to try it out, referring to it as her “Hail Mary.” Luckily, her Hail Mary worked, and Mina was able to announce her pregnancy to her family and friends, hold a 2 Chicks and a Hammer-themed gender reveal, and 9 months later welcome her daughter Charlie into the world.

The final part of the “Mina’s Journey” video series was full of home video footage of Mina and Steve taking baby Charlie home and letting her brother Jack hold her for the first time. Jack instantly lit up with a smile on his face upon holding his baby sister, and even leaned in and gave her a kiss on the forehead.

