HGTV Announces New Special Featuring 5 Familiar Faces

HGTV isn’t joking. In a March 30 Instagram post, the network announced a new special set to premiere on April Fool’s Day, April 1, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

“TRUTH: ‘Frozen in Design’ is a show in which icon @wendimclendoncovey leads a (very fake) preservation society (that may or may not include several HGTV stars!) through homes with decor so dated they just might be ‘in’ again. ✅ TRUTH: After assessing the aforementioned homes, Wendi will award the most perfectly unchanged one with an illustrious plaque (and a big check), demanding it NEVER BE CHANGED. ✅ TRUTH: It airs on April Fool’s Day (this upcoming Monday) at 11 am but we assure you, #FrozenInDesign is not an April Fool’s Joke. Hence, why we’re posting this today. Tune in!! ✅,” the network captioned its post.

Viewers who miss the special live as it airs will have the chance to stream it after-the-fact on Max.

5 HGTV Stars Will Appear in the New Show

Fans got a first look at “Frozen in Design” in HGTV’s post, where they got to see which familiar faces would be joining host Wendi McLendon-Covey (from ABC’s “The Goldbergs”) for the special. “Married to Real Estate” stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson were spotted with McLendon-Covey, as well as “Rico to the Rescue” star and “Battle on the Mountain” champ Rico Leon.

The guest appearances don’t stop there, however, as McLendon-Covey shared her own March 29 post about the series, and indicated that Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein from “Cheap Old Houses” would be joining her in “Frozen in Design” as well. McLendon-Covey also confirmed in her post that the winning house would receive a check for $10,000.

Fans took to the comment section of McLendon-Covey’s post to share in the excitement for the new show, with one user writing, “oh my gosh this is ridiculously awesome. because, well, you are of course ridiculously awesome <3” and another adding, “Sometimes I feel such gratitude for your shenanigans. Would I normally watch a show like this? Maybe. But will I ABSOLUTELY watch it because you’re in it? Yes. Because I know the commentary will be 🤌🏼 🤌🏼.”

“So cool!! Older/historic houses are the best. Can’t wait to watch!! 😱 🤩,” a third user commented.

“Sounds awesome ! I own a Victorian cottage out of state . Can’t wait to watch!” a fourth fan wrote.

HGTV Pitched a Fake Show Last Year for April Fool’s Day

The network made sure to announce the “Frozen in Design” special early and confirmed that it was actually happening, as some fans may not believe an April 1st announcement after HGTV’s 2023 prank.

Last year, the network announced a fake show called “Big Brothers”. “BREAKING NEWS! Some of our favorite #HGTV friends are moving in and renovating with us in our new show Big Brothers premiering this summer. We got a big house and even bigger personalities so you can be sure to expect the unexpected 😉,” Drew Scott captioned his April 1, 2023 post with the new show news.

The fake show would have combined an HGTV renovation show with the CBS competition series “Big Brother”, by sending seven of the network’s stars (Drew and Jonathan Scott, Erin and Ben Napier, Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus, and Jasmine Roth) to live together in a house while they worked on renovating it.