Mina Starsiak Hawk ‘Hangs Out’ With ‘Real Housewives’ Star

HGTV’s host Mina Starsiak Hawk had a run-in with former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi while on a recent Palm Springs vacation. The “Good Bones” shared a May 9 Instagram photo of herself and the “Housewife” standing side-by-side by the side of a pool in sunglasses and swimsuits.

“Are you regular “glam” or “housewives glam”??! 👇🏻 👇🏻 👇🏻” Starsiak Hawk captioned the post, calling for followers to sound off in the comments section.

“Haha! Love this! So fun to hang out with you! 😍” Rossi commented on the HGTV star’s post, with Mina responding that she was “so glad we got to hang! Slade too 👏”, referring to Rossi’s longtime fiancé Slade Smiley.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Previously Pitched ‘Real Housewives of HGTV’

Starsiak Hawk went on to call the Bravo star “so sweet! Love her,” in response to one follower who wrote, “She seems to be a very thoughtful person!! Thank you”. Other fans chimed in in the comments section, responding to the question in her caption.

“Regular glam, my budget doesn’t allow for housewives glam 😂” one user wrote.

“I don’t think the word glam would describe anything I wear, say or do. Glam is a dream,” another fan added.

Starsiak Hawk has joked about the “Real Housewives” franchise before on her social media around the time she competed on the first season of “Rock the Block”. In a July 2019 Instagram post, Starsiak Hawk posted a photo of the season 1 competitors (herself along with Alison Victoria, Leanne Ford, and eventual winner Jasmine Roth) posing around ornate white and gold furniture. She captioned the post, “The Real Housewives of @hgtv 😂 😂 😂 😂 #rocktheblock #comingthisoctober”.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Extended Her Trip

Starsiak Hawk’s vacation doubled as a “work trip”, as Rossi’s May 11 Instagram post revealed she was at the Parker Palm Springs Hotel, where the HGTV and Bravo stars were pictured in Starsiak Hawk’s original post, to meet with “my new management company”. After all the work was done, however, she decided to stay one last day at the hotel for some rest and relaxation.

“The calm after the storm 🌪️ … I’m sure I’ll get heeellllla mom guilt, but I stayed an extra day on this ‘work trip’ to just. be. still. And quiet. When was the last time you could do that for yourself? It really is a gift we rarely, if ever it seems, have the time or ability to give ourselves,” Starsiak Hawk captioned a May 11 post, which included a selfie from a lounge chair, with the star laying out in the sun.

She encouraged her followers to take time for themselves as well, going on to say, “I know I’m lucky. I also know I’ve worked my ass off. And I bet you have too. So, just take a minute and give yourself a break. Whatever that looks like for you. Tomorrow is the first day of a new chapter. So I’m gonna soak it all in.”

