Mina Starsiak Hawk Experiencing Vision Loss After ‘Rough’ Family Trip

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is still getting her land legs back.

In a September 17 Instagram post, the “Good Bones” host shared, “The Highlight Reel 🤍” from her recent family vacation, adding in the caption, “What’s your thought on cruises??!? We haven’t written them off [but] this one was rough 😬.”

While her family cruise may have been “rough”, Starsiak Hawk’s post showed off some of the sweeter memories, with the post including 10 photos of herself, her husband Steve Hawk, and the couple’s two children, Jack, 5, and Charlie, 3. The photos showed the family of four all-smiles while on board the cruise ship and out on the beach during their vacation, with Jack and Charlie playing in the sand and interacting with local pigs at their cruise’s destination.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Experiences Side Effects of Anti-Nausea Patches

Despite the good memories from her recent family vacation, there was one part of the cruise that stayed with Starsiak Hawk longer than she had hoped, as the “Good Bones” host shared in a September 17 Instagram Story.

“This is just an FYI. I learned it the hard way,” Starsiak Hawk told her followers, “Scopolamine patches, which are the anti-nausea patches you put on your neck, can – I think I may have put it on [near] my eyes – but it will dilate your pupils so you can’t read. So even with my phone on the biggest text, like the old people biggest text, I still can’t read anything.”

Starsiak Hawk shared that while she was temporarily having some vision loss as a result of her Scopolamine patches, things were starting to come back to normal a day after she took them off. “And I took it off Saturday, and my vision is starting to come back but it’s very strange. So if you are going to be using a nausea patch anytime soon, be prepared to not see a doggone thing.”

The Mayo Clinic lists blurry vision and pupil dilation as possible side effects of scopolamine patches, especially if one handles the patches and then touches their eyes.

Fans of the HGTV host chimed into the comment section of her Instagram post to share their thoughts on cruises as well, with one user writing, “Couldn’t pay me to go on a cruise ship. They’re floating petri dishes 🤢”.

“I love cruises but I think it really depends on cruise line and ship. We’ve only done Disney which is amazing so I have nothing to compare it to. We’ve done Disney cruises with kids and adult only ❤️” another fan added.

“Was it mainly the rough start? We’ve done 3 and had a great time on each one. I would say not all cruise lines are created equally” a third fan commented.

Mina Starsiak Hawk Had Trouble Getting to Family Cruise

Although Starsiak Hawk and her family clearly made it to their cruise based on her September 17 posts, there were quite a few bumps in the road on the way there. According to Closer Weekly Starsiak Hawk detailed the family’s travel nightmares in her September 11 Instagram story, first confirming that their flight to check in at the cruise was cancelled, and despite check-in ending at 3 p.m. that day, the earliest flight they could find wouldn’t get them in until 10 p.m.

Starsiak Hawk then shared that she and her husband were able to splurge on a more expensive flight to get them to the ship in time, however this flight ended up delayed, leading Starsiak Hawk to share, “OK. So … no cruise. Secured a rental car once we get to Charleston. While we are 100 percent not rich, we can afford a rental car and find a hotel. But what about people who can’t?”

Luckily, the Hawk family was able to work out their travel dilemmas and make it onboard the cruise ship, even if the trip ended up being “rough” in the end.

