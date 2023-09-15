Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Celebrate Relationship Milestone

HGTV stars and power couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson shared a new relationship milestone together and with their fans when they each posted about their 19-year anniversary as a couple and 13-year wedding anniversary on social media on September 11, 2023.

“19 years together and 13 years married as of TODAY. We have come so far as individuals and as a couple. Happy Anniversary babe! To my best friend, and the love of my life. I choose you everyday. ❤️❤️” Sherrod wrote in her post’s caption.

“To my babe, my life partner, my business partner, my spiritual union….HAPPY ANNIVERSARY LOVE! @egyptsherrod I still everything you. Let’s continue to create memories, build legacy, have fun, and enjoy many more experiences!” Jackson added in his post.

HGTV Stars React to Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson’s Anniversary News

Jackson and Sherrod have a very strong relationship and are very vocal about their love for each other. One example of this took place on Valentine’s Day 2023 when Jackson surprised Sherrod with a billboard announcing his love for his wife to passersby throughout the Atlanta, Georgia area, where the couple currently live with Sherrod’s daughter from a previous relationship, Simone, and the couple’s two children, Kendall and Harper.

The couple even began giving relationship advice to fans in their “Marriage and Money Podcast” which premiered in January 2023.

Sherrod and Jackson’s fellow HGTV hosts took to their comment sections to send the “Rock the Block” winners well-wishes and congratulations on their anniversary.

“❤️ happy anniversary to you both 🥂!” Sarah Baeumler from “Renovation Island” wrote on Sherrod’s post.

“Happy, happy anniversary, you two! Keep doing what y’all do, it’s working! Have a wonderful day 🙌🏾 🎉 🤎 🥂” Shea Whitfield of “Bargain Block” added.

“Happy Anniversary! 🔥🔥👏 for reals you guys find the balance … while juggling so much ! #congrats” Ty Pennington, “Rock the Block” host, wrote on Jackson’s post.

“Happy anniversary to a most beautiful couple and family! ❤️ 🙌” fellow “Rock the Block” winner Mika Kleinschmidt (from “100 Day Dream Home”) commented.

Season four “Rock the Block” winner Michel Smith Boyd, whom Sherrod and Jackson helped crown, also chimed in on both of their posts, writing, “Happy anniversary!”

The happy couple took to Instagram the next day, September 12, to thank their friends and followers alike for the well-wishes, singing an a cappella rendition of “Thank You For Being a Friend”, with Jackson changing the last line to “Thank you for tuning in,” to his wife’s delight.

When Does ‘Married to Real Estate’ Come Back to HGTV?

Sherrod and Jackson are not in any HGTV shows that are currently airing, however the network was so pleased by their “Married to Real Estate” season two performance that the couple landed a third season order of 12 episodes during the middle of their season two run.

While no premiere date has yet to be announced, the first two seasons both premiered on Thursday nights in mid-January, so if the third season follows this pattern, new episodes can be expected sometime in early 2024.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first two seasons of “Married to Real Estate” which are now streaming on Max and Discovery+.

