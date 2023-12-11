HGTV Brings 13 Stars Together for New Series to Premiere in Early 2024

The rumors are true. After Ty Pennington shared a post alluding to a star-studded new HGTV series in August 2023, the network announced that it is spinning off the fan-favorite competition series “Battle on the Beach” in a December 11 Press Release.

The new series, “Battle on the Mountain,” will premiere with a supersized two-hour episode on Monday, January 22, at 9 p.m. Eastern and will follow a similar format to “Battle on the Beach.” The six-episode series will see three pairs of designers compete to renovate similar mountain homes in Breckenridge, Colorado. The team that pulls off the best renovation and increases the value of their home the most will win a cash prize of $50,000.

In addition to the premiere date, the network shared the names of 13 stars who will appear throughout the series.

HGTV Stars Will Appear Throughout ‘Battle on the Mountain’

The three “Battle on the Mountain” teams are all new faces to HGTV, and all three teams — Amber and Trey Masciarelli from Ohio, David and Stephen St. Russell from Massachusetts, and Lymari and Tony Navarro from Indiana — are comprised of married couples.

The teams will be coached by HGTV stars Rico León (“Rico to the Rescue”), Kim Myles (“Design Star: Next Gen”) and Kim Wolfe (“Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?”). Along the way, the teams will be given challenges by “Battle on the Beach” mentors Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, and Alison Victoria. “Steal This House” star Cristy Lee will also stop by the mountain to give teams a challenge to test the teams’ stamina, according to the network.

Each week, a new guest judge will also pop by to award a weekly challenge winner. In the premiere episode, “Down Home Fab” stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer will pick out their favorite of the three teams’ kitchen and dining room renovations, awarding the winners a cash prize of $3,000.

Other guest judges set to appear in the subsequent episodes include Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (“Married to Real Estate”), Jasmine Roth (“Help! I Wrecked My House”), and Page Turner (“Fix My Flip”).

‘Battle on the Mountain’ Stars React to Premiere Date Announcement

Wolfe posted about “Battle on the Mountain” days before its official announcement by the network. “Battle on the Mountain coming your way 2024, an instant classic. #borntomentor,” she captioned her December 8 Instagram post. Wolfe’s post featured a montage of behind-the-scenes clips from the “Battle on the Mountain” set, including one of her and Myles walking up to a helicopter.

Fellow coach León shared a series of selfies and videos from the set in a December 11 post, captioning it, “New HGTV show Alert! Battle on the Mountain! High stakes competition show coming early 2024!”

Pennington shared his own December 11 post with one photo, a group shot of himself, Nayak, Victoria, the three “Battle on the Mountain” coaches, and executive producer Michael Matsumoto. “COMING SOON!! 01/22/24 Catch the season premiere of #BattleOnTheMountain 🥳 🎬 #hgtv,” he wrote in his caption.

Fans were very excited about the new series’ arrival, with one user commenting on Pennington’s post to write, “Omg this makes me SOOOOOOO HAPPY! We love battle on the beach, so we are STOKED FOR THIS!”

