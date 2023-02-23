Sisters Rescue ‘Property Disasters’ in New HGTV Series

Sisters Lindsey Uselding and Kirsten Meehan are coming to the rescue! HGTV has tapped the sibling duo and “emergency restoration experts” for the upcoming series, “Renovation 911,” the network announced in a press release. The eight-episode season is slated to premiere on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

Based in Minneapolis, HGTV promises the sisters will bring expertise and humor to distressing situations.

“In each episode, the duo will race to the scene and join their complementary skills—Lindsey oversees logistics and insurance, while Kirsten manages construction and design—to assess the damage, reassure the homeowners and develop a full restoration and renovation plan,” HGTV wrote in the series description.

HGTV announced the new series and introduced the Minneapolis-based sisters on Instagram. As the network captioned the post, “They’re sisters in the business of fixing property disasters and restoring family homes and lives.⁠”

“When a client has an emergency, Kirsten and I make sure their family is OK and promise to get them back in their home as fast as possible,” Uselding said in a press release. “We guide them through the restoration process, but our job is about more than restoring a house. It’s about bringing a family back home to live.”

Meehan added in the press release, “Lindsey and I see house emergencies of all shapes and sizes. The key is that we stay positive for our clients no matter the extent of the damage and show them the fun in reimagining their new and improved home. We love giving them a fresh start.”

The sisters shared the news in a joint Instagram post. As they wrote, “We couldn’t be more excited to share this news with all of you!”

Lindsey Uselding & Kirsten Meehan Help a Family Facing Fire Damage in the Premiere

Uselding and Meehan will help families facing fire, crashes, floods, fallen trees and more throughout the season.

“The series premiere will spotlight Lindsey and Kirsten rebuilding a family’s kitchen, living room and garage, all destroyed by a raging fire,” according to the episode description. “In addition, they’ll investigate a house left with a gaping hole from a car crash and try to save a client’s flooded living room and basement after a washing machine hose leak.”

Later in the season, the tables will turn and Uselding will become the client after “a major hail storm” hits her home,” HGTV revealed in a press release.

‘Renovation 911’ Has Been a Decade in the Making

HGTV announced it greenlit the series in April 2022.

“Just when our audience thinks HGTV has told every possible story about home, we create brand new series with more compelling personalities and fascinating home renovation journeys that our vast viewership wants to watch,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release of its upcoming lineup, including “Renovation 911.”

But, according to production company RTR Media Inc., the series has been a decade in the making.

The production company revealed on Instagram that it was inspired “by an unfortunate sewer backup witnessed in wedding guest attire.” As RTR Media Inc. added, they had to figure “out the complicated production model and created an incredible show with so many different emotions.”

READ NEXT: HGTV Reveals the Fate of ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’