HGTV Announces New Renovation Show Set in Hawaii

HGTV has always been known to explore homes throughout the United States of America, and with past real estate shows “Hawaii Life” and “Living Alaska”, the network is no stranger to traveling far for the right series.

Now, the network is heading back to Hawaii for a new renovation series, “Renovation Aloha”, which they announced in a January 18 press release.

“Renovation Aloha” will follow a pair of married home renovators, Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, as they transform rundown homes on the island of O’ahu for their clients. The series will premiere on February 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern, with a total first-season order of eight episodes.

Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Introduce Themselves to Fans

According to HGTV, the Kalamas’ extended family includes 87 first cousins, a resource the couple plan on reaching out to during their eight-episode run. Kamohai said in the press release, “In the family we have contractors, cabinet makers and garbage collectors. We have someone to help with every aspect of our business.”

Kamohai and Tristyn share an Instagram account, and the pair made a post introducing themselves to fans in May 2023, as they started work on “Renovation Aloha”.

“Mahalo to all of our OG and NEW followers! Our goal is to educate on real estate by showcasing what we do in real estate daily. It has changed our life and know it can change yours too! 🫶🏽 We are Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, husband and wife real estate investing team from Kailua, Oahu. We are both born and raised on Oahu, and have two children, Yasiel and Vale! 👋🏽,” the couple wrote in their caption, adding, “We are currently filming season 1 of our own fix and flip show on HGTV, follow us @kamohaiandtristyn to see behind the scenes footage! 🎥.”

Outside of their HGTV show, the couple wrote that they work on 20-plus “fix and flip” projects per year, with the goal of selling their flipped houses to local families. They always try and sell their homes off-market before listing with an agent, so that they can provide a lower-than-market price to the buyer while still making a profit. They also run the “Deals & Aloha” podcast to help connect real estate professionals across Hawaii.

Fans Can’t Wait for HGTV’s Newest Series

Since their introduction post, Kamohai and Tristyn have been sharing behind-the-scenes footage from their HGTV show, and fans flocked to their account to share in anticipation for the new series.

“It’s amazing to learn that they have been able to build a rental portfolio worth over 7 million dollars, while providing passive capital partnership opportunities for others. Their podcast and meetups are also a great way to foster collaboration and networking in the industry. Looking forward to following their journey and watching their show on HGTV! #Goals,” one fan commented on their May 2023 introduction post.

“We can’t wait to watch the show! Congrats again 🤙🏼🌺,” another fan commented.

“Thank you for taking the time to share this and for making such a positive impact in our community 🤙🏼❤️🙏🏼” a third user wrote.

“Amazing blessings for an amazing powerhouse couple. Keep crushing and leading by example. Congrats fam,” a fourth fan added.

