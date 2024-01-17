Jasmine Roth Says Filming HGTV Show Felt Like a ‘Burden’

HGTV’s “Help! I Wrecked My House” is airing its two-episode season four finale tonight, January 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Earlier in the day, host Jasmine Roth shared an Instagram post reflecting on filming the fourth season, and why it may not have felt as good as her previous installments.

“When I started filming Season 4 of my show ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’ on @hgtv it honestly felt like an overwhelming burden. While I was excited (so excited!), I was also recovering from a neck injury and the last time I checked, renovating 12 houses on camera might not be the ‘rest and relaxation’ the doctor ordered. 🤦🏼‍♀️,” Roth wrote in her post’s caption.

Fellow HGTV Host Congratulates Jasmine Roth on Another Season

Despite the challenges her injury provided, Roth dove into the 12 renovation project head-first and shared some of the lessons she learned along the way. “1. We can do hard things. 👊🏼 2. Building our happy can be as simple as a new favorite coffee mug that makes you smile, or a whole-home renovation and surprisingly – both the big and the small, and all moments in between – are equally important. 3. (And this one surprised even me!) My design style has evolved. I didn’t expect this change but if you’ve watched this season, you’ve seen Japandi design, walnut cabinets, red marble, and the a whole lot of ‘calm’. I love that you all love these designs as much as I loved them! Can’t wait to see what’s next! 💛,” Roth added in her caption.

Fans and friends alike took to Roth’s comment section to celebrate the end of season four and send well-wishes to the HGTV star, who is luckily not in as much pain as she was one year ago when working on season four of “Help! I Wrecked My House”.

“Congrats on a great season! It’s always amazing how fast they air. That’s why I constantly have to remind myself…it’s about the journey not the destination. 💪🏼 💯,” Brian Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” commented.

“I love your show and just your all around down to earth personality!! ❤️ 🙌,” a fan added.

“Absolutely love your show! My favourite designer by far. Take good care and heal well. All the best to you. 🙏🏻 💕,” another fan commented.

“We’ve LOVED watching every minute!! You are just such a LOVELY and GENUINE SOUL, Jasmine and we are PRAYING for you neck for 100% HEALING!!! BRING ON SEASON 5!!! 🙏🏻 ❤️🤗 🤗 🍾 🥂 💃🏼 💃🏼 💃🏼 💐 🙏🏻,” a third fan wrote.

Jasmine Roth Showed Off Her Park City, Utah Home

As the new year 2024 kicks off, Roth also opened up her family’s Park City, Utah winter home for HGTV magazine, with full photos also available online. While Jasmine and her husband Brett Roth have made their home in Southern California, they head up to Park City as many weekends as possible in the Winter, as they are avid snowboarders, and are sharing that love with their 3-year-old daughter Hazel.

The four-bedroom house was purchased by the Roths as a new build, allowing Jasmine full reign over the design. She opted for mostly simple neutral tones throughout the home but incorporated warm wood and stone features that brought the mountainous terrain surrounding the house inside. In classic Jasmine fashion, the designer also included a hidden play place for Hazel in the nook beneath the home’s staircase.

