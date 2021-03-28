HGTV’s Nicole Curtis’ Detroit Land Bank House Lawsuit Scam

Nicole Curtis, star of HGTV’s Rehab Addict Rescue, announced via Instagram that she is suing Detroit Land Bank. Curtis purchased a home in 2017 from the homeowners for $17,000, only to discover the house was owned by the bank rendering the sale illegal.

“Today-I gave my attorneys the approval to file suit against the City of Detroit Land Bank. The news is running with this photo as I didn’t pose for one -I mean -if you’re getting ready to take on another city, you best run with a photo that looks like you’re an a**kicker, right 🤷‍♀️ #internationalwomensday I was born for this ❤️ let’s go”, posted Curtis.

According to Fox News, the HGTV star has put $60,000 in renovations into the once dilapidated property, but the bank has now put it on the market for $40,000.

Detroit Mayor Speaks Out

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan shared his thoughts on the matter with Fox 2 Detroit:

“I feel bad for Nicole, it appears she was scammed. It appears she paid somebody who didn’t own the house and paid them to buy it. But the land bank can’t legally just give her the property.”

Duggan went on to say, “They can’t turn the property over without getting value.”

After the Mayor’s response, Curtis had more to say on the matter.

Nicole Curtis Responds to Mayor Duggan

Curtis took to Instagram once again to respond to Mayor Duggan.

She writes, “Refusing to take a meeting with me -instead the Mayor of Detroit made a statement to the press. I feel as if he had failed to remember that he put the current director of the DLBA into the position in 2017 which means she is singlehandedly responsible for the DLBA failing to follow efficient, proper procedure to retain the property in question.”

You can read the entire statement in her IG post below:

Despite this drama, Curtis has some positive things going on in her professional life.

Curtis’ Return To Television

We first met Curtis in 2010 with her show Rehab Addict which has appeared on HGTV and the DIY Network. The series ran through 9 seasons and concluded in 2019. The renovation maven would take old, rundown properties and restore them to their original charm and beauty.

Curtis had been out of the public eye for nearly two years. In an interview with People, the rehab wiz shared why she took a step back from the spotlight.

“I was completely burned out,” said Curtis. “There was so much time in those ten years where I didn’t get to enjoy it at all. I was stressed out.”

Curtis went on to say:

I had a very chaotic ten years. I didn’t want to go down that path again, I’m hyper-focused right now on remembering where I want to be, what matters in my life, what my priorities are. My biggest thing, always, is that life is short and I want to live it to the fullest. And I’m thankful our fans have appreciated that.

The 44-year-old seems to be back in the swing of things.

Curtis’ newest HGTV show Rehab Addict Rescue first premiered on January 28. The series focuses on homeowners who tried to tackle their own renovation projects and quickly discovered they took on way more than they could handle. Curtis then comes in to aid the DIY-ers in completing their tasks.

Based on the scam Curtis is currently involved, she may be able to relate to some of her guests on RAR.

READ NEXT: Joanna Gaines Opens up About Anti-Asian Racism in Her Childhood