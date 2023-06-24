Fans ‘Crying’ After Page Turner’s ‘Generous’ Act

HGTV star Page Turner got fans’ attention after showing off her sweet side of herself in season two of “Fix My Flip” on Thursday, June 22.

In the episode, “Condemned House Nightmare”, Turner worked on a condemned home from the 1960s in Diamond Bar, California. “This looks unsafe,” Turner noted when first seeing the home.

After learning one of her clients, Elmer, had been diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma cancer and was preparing to have a bone marrow transplant, the HGTV host was taken aback with tears. “We have to see this through for many reasons,” she said. While Turner asked for 25% of the profits from the flip before taking the project on, by the end of the episode she decided to forego her share, letting Elmer and his girlfriend Jackie hold onto her share of the profit.

“I’m just so blessed to know you guys, and even more blessed to see you standing right here cancer-free,” Turner said to Elmer, who had been through treatments and was in remission by the end of the episode. Since Elmer is a fan of the L.A. Dodgers, Turner surprised him by having player James Loney surprise him at the flipped home as well.

The clients bought the home at $720,000, and the final list price was $1,250,000, with the house selling a week after it hit the market. This means Turner gave up an estimated $132,500, a fact that did not go unnoticed by HGTV fans.

Fans Praise Page Turner’s Act of Giving

One fan, moved by Turner’s kindness, took to Reddit to ask if others had seen the “Fix My Flip” finale. “I was so awestruck. What a genuine and generous thing to do,” they wrote in their post.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen her cry. She ran the entire job to completion for no money and I’m certain, whatever HGTV pays her, didn’t cover her own costs…. That’s a hell of a [diagnosis] and you’re on maintenance drugs for years. What a hell of a situation. I really hope he’s well today and what Page did was remarkable….” another Reddit user wrote in the comments.

Elmer responded to Turner’s gift in an Instagram comment on her June 22 post, writing, “Thank you for having us on [Page] it was an amazing experience! [Jackie] and I can’t thank you enough for helping bring awareness to the struggles that come with a cancer diagnosis. We love you 🧡,” and after one user sent well wishes in a response, Elmer confirmed, “[Thank you] 🧡 things are getting better!”

Other fans also took to Turner’s Instagram, with comments reading, “Wow..Paige ur season finale was the best ever..although I love ur seasons..this one was sooo warm and heart felt. It actually made me cry!!” and “What a last show it was for sure! It was emotional and heartwarming! You are such a sweet and kind soul who deserves the best in life. I am looking forward to next season. You are a true role model for sure! ❤️”

What is T-Cell Lymphoma?

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, T-cell lymphomas are a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (that account for about 7% of all non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases in the United States). The American Cancer Society reports that treatment plans for these types of cancer often involve chemotherapy, however more steps may be involved if the cancer has spread to the bone marrow. The National Cancer Institute reported an overall survival rate for T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma to be 63.1% (with different figures for the different types of T-cell lymphomas).

