HGTV Reveals Fate of ‘Unsellable Houses’

HGTV has unveiled its decision on the future of one of its fan-favorite series, “Unsellable Houses” in a June 21 Press Release. The network confirmed that the show, hosted by twin designers Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, was slated for a fourth season set to premiere on Sunday, July 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern, with the rest of the 13-episode season expected to broadcast weekly on Sunday nights.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Use Their HGTV Co-Stars to Help Share Their Season 4 News

Lamb and Davis, aware of their season four premiere prior to its announcement, had their own unique way of getting the news out to their fans. In a June 21 post from the official Lamb and Company (the twins’ real estate and design business) Instagram account, the “Unsellable Houses” sisters enlisted the help of some of their HGTV co-stars to help spread the word of their premiere date.

“POV: You try the glasses trend to announce season four of ‘Unsellable Houses’ 🔥” the twins wrote in their video post, which included a slideshow of photos and clips of them decked out in circle sunglasses with letter beads glued around the frames to spell out words.

First, the twins are seen rocking glasses that read “Unsellable Houses” and “Season Four”. Then, they show off stars including Jenny and Dave Marrs (from “Fixer to Fabulous”), Jonathan Knight (from “Farmhouse Fixer”), and Ty Pennington (host of “Rock the Block”), whose glasses include the phrases “Twin win” and “Season four this July”. Also joining in on the fun are “100 Day Dream Home” stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, “Bargain Block” couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, and various members of the “Unsellable Houses” production team.

Fans were thrilled at the return news and the twins’ creativity behind their announcement, making their voices heard in the comment section.

“Yay! Appointment TV is back! I have rewatched seasons 1-3 so often…need fresh inspiration 🔥 🥂 🎉 ⭐️” one user wrote.

“😮 😮 just coded into my DVR 😮 😮” another fan commented.

“OMFG! Yay! Best news I’ve gotten all day! 🫶🏻 so stoked for the new season!” a third fan added.

According to HGTV’s press release, the first episode of season four will see Lamb and Davis work on a Shoreline, Washington home that has been lagging on the real estate market. The pressure will be on, as their clients have already bought a second home and are eager to sell this home to avoid paying two mortgages.

Lyndsay Lamb & Leslie Davis Celebrate Sons’ Big Milestones

Lamb and Davis each married their high school sweetheart, and now the twins’ oldest sons are each preparing to leave high school, and their mothers are preparing themselves to watch their sons go through the milestones that come with it.

“SENIOR PROM 🎉 It’s all happening, our boys are so grown up!! Just a few more days until graduation 🎓 😭,” Davis wrote over a June 7 photo of her son, Kyler, and Lamb’s son, Miles, dressed in tuxedos and getting ready to dance the night away. On June 18, Lamb shared a Father’s Day post dedicated to her husband, Justin, which featured a photo of the two smiling with Miles, who was dressed in his cap and gown for graduation.

