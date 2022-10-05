HGTV Stars’ New Home Collection Includes Comfy Couches — for Hamsters

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have designed homes for some of the biggest stars in the world including Oprah Winfrey, but now the HGTV stars have turned their attention to the smallest stars of most families: their pets. The married couple just unveiled a new line of furniture and decor specifically for people’s smallest pets, from reptiles to fish. And yes, you can now get your hamster and faux leather couch.

HGTV Stars Announce New Line at PetSmart

On September 26, 2022, PetSmart announced a new partnership with the hosts of HGTV’s “Nate + Jeremiah By Design,” which will return to the network in 2023. The retailer says its Nate + Jeremiah for Petsmart line is the first of its kind in the specialty pet category, with carefully-designed furnishings for small pets like hamsters, guinea pigs, reptiles, and even fish.

In a press release, Berkus and Brent said designing for tiny pets was a fun challenge because they wanted the items to be functional for the animals while giving pet owners a new way for their pets’ spaces to look cool.

“It turns out that small pets just needed two small decorators,” Brent joked in a video announcing the line.

PetSmart said the designers “drew inspiration from the sleek lines of midcentury modern design and pulled in colors, materials and textures that have an organic and natural feel.”

For example, the line includes stylish, water-resistant cabinet stands for fish aquariums, reptile terrariums or small pet habitats, which are among Brent’s favorite pieces. The stands, which start at $299.99, with a variety of top surfaces: spiced mahogany, raven oak, and faux marble.

“Not only are they beautiful, but they’re easy to transition into any home style, which I think is really important,” Brent said. “There’s really rich finishes, whether it’s the faux marble on the top or the great wood stains. And there’s this great bronze finish that we have on all the hardware so it feels like something that could seamlessly blend into your home.”

Here’s What’s Included in the Couple’s Pet Project

In addition to the assortment of storage stands, Berkus and Brent designed elements to go inside pets’ tanks and cages.

For hamsters, guinea pigs and gerbils, they designed two tiny sofas — one made of brown faux leather and the other with a soft Sherpa covering, both available for $19.99 each. There are also “aesthetically pleasing chews and grass for foraging and mental stimulation” like a hanging wood-and-pumice pet chew. Berkus said he’s partial to the bentgrass yurt hide, which looks like a little cave, because when they’re done hiding, they can actually eat it, too.

For fish owners, there are aquatic accessories including wooden archways, decorative plants and ribbed stone towers to give fish good hiding places. Among the items is an off-white ribbed stone tower for $24.99 and five different artificial plants for $14.99 each.

Reptiles get their own furnishings, too. Berkus and Brent designed elements including neutral-toned wood towers and stone basks for bearded dragons, lizards and other reptiles to relax on. There are also wooden and stone feeding bowls starting at $9.99.

It’s not clear whether Burkus and Brent — and their two young kids — own any small pets, but they do have a rescue pup named Tucker.