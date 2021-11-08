‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jonathan and Drew Scott, a/k/a The “Property Brothers” are among the most popular and beloved hosts on HGTV. The Canadian twins have captured the affection of their audiences with their good natures, humor, good looks and stunning home design.

Many HGTV shows have been accused of being fake or at least not totally truthful. The “Property Brothers” have largely avoided accusations of faking their shows’ results or acting with impropriety. However, a lawsuit filed in 2021 threatens to end this.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Property Brothers’ Are Being Sued by Two Las Vegas Homeowners

Two Las Vegas homeowners told a local station KTNV, that their appearance on a 2018 epispode of “Property Brothers” left them with exposed wires, uneven walls and other issues.

Mindy and Paul King are the homeowners suing the production company behind “Property Brothers.” In an interview with the outlet, Mindy said, “They actually grouted the range to the wall and it’s not even a straight grout line.But on top of that, there’s actually grout in the burners and our brand new range was totally scratched.”

After struggling to open a door in her hallway, she said, “Well, I think maybe because this just fell off of the door, I was able to get it open a little easier.”

Paul King pointed out a wall that was rebuilt during the renovation and said, “So this wall was rebuilt during the filming of the show. It bulges in and it can only be replaced if you tear out the whole wall and rebuild it.”

Homeowners on ‘Property Brothers’ Pay for the Renovations

Paul and Mindy King were searching for their dream home in Las Vegas when they saw a casting call for the popular HGTV show “Property Brothers,” they revealed to KTNV. Mindy King said, “They had told us that they wanted us to be their first episode. So we instantly started doing whatever steps we needed to do.”

Fans of the show know how it goes. Jonathan Scott presents a renovation plan with two options. The homeowners then choose which option they want to go with, which comes with a price tag and a timeline.

According to Reality Tidbit, the Kings had a total budget of $725,000. They spent $550,000 on the house and had a $110,000 renovation budget. KTNV reported that the Kings spent $193,000 on the renovation when all was said and done. The homeowners on “Property Brothers” are responsible for the entire cost of the renovation.

Drew and Jonathan Scott Aren’t Personally Liable

When Paul and Mindy King signed on to appear on “Property Brothers,” they were excited. They told KTNV that they skipped their honeymoon in order to be able to buy the house and pay for the renovations suggested by the Scott brothers.

The next step was to wire money to the production company for “Property Brothers,” Cineflix, which they did. In signing the contract for the show, they were told all work would be completed to code. Villa Construction was the local firm that did the work, the outlet reported.

The Scott brothers are not liable in the lawsuit the Kings filed against Cineflix and Villa Construction. The attorney for Jonathan Scott provided a statement to KTNV saying, The Property Brothers (“Brothers”) are not named defendants in Paul and Mindy King’s (the “Kings”) lawsuit initiated against Cineflix (Property Brothers 7) Inc. and Villa Construction, nor are they responsible for the Kings’ alleged claims. The Kings have rejected Cineflix (Property Brothers 7) Inc.’s and Villa’s reasonable attempts to remedy the remaining punch list items in the Kings’ home. Instead, in what appears to be an attempt to secure a substantial monetary settlement, the Kings have engaged in a negative publicity campaign against the Brothers. It is unfortunate that the Kings have resorted to such conduct.”

There Were Several Issues in the Renovated Home

The Kings were excited to have their home renovated by the “Property Brothers.” In an interview with KTNV, Mindy said, “Everything will be, you know, perfect HGTV quality. It also states that all the work, even deficiency lists, will be completed by May 2019. We’ve both done remodels before, so we thought, ‘oh, this is great.'”

The Kings told the outlet that the renovations “weren’t up to building code and that there were wires left exposed and doors not hung properly.” The lawsuit also reveals that the Scott brothers didn’t do the work. “They just come in and they bring a Sharpie or spray paint and try to make things look pretty, but they don’t,” Mindy told KTNV.

Additionally, the backsplash installed in the Kings’ kitchen wasn’t the one the couple picked out. The issues continue throughout the house.”You can see that the baseboards aren’t even,” Mindy said as she pointed at them, “this one’s taller than this one.”

A video of the interview can be found on YouTube. Additionally, TikTok user @thezenblonde made a video documenting the issues in the Kings’ Las Vegas home.

The Nevada Board of Contractors Found Fault With the Home Owners

In the interview with KTNV, Mindy King revealed that she filed a complaint with the Nevada Board of Contractors. However, the Board of Contractors closed the complaint on the grounds that the Kings refused to let the contractor, Villa Construction, into their home. Villa Construction and the production company Cineflix backed up that claim.

The Kings told the outlet that they never denied access to their home and also pointed out that Villa Construction had 24/7 access to the home when it was empty for the two months between the reveal on “Property Brothers” and the day they moved in. They also said they admitted construction personnel to their home at least 10 times in the four months immediately after they moved in.

Paul King told the outlet, “All we want is a project plan so that we can get it completed in… all at one time. We don’t want it being one piece at a time for the next year.”