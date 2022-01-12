The Property Brothers’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The combined net worth of “Property Brothers” stars Jonathan and Drew Scott is $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“The Canadian born Scott brothers are multifaceted entrepreneurs, authors, and hosts of multiple top-rated HGTV series including the Emmy-nominated ‘Property Brothers,’ ‘Property Brother: Forever Home,’ ‘Brother vs. Brother,’ ‘Property Brothers at Home’ and more,” according to their HGTV profile. “Jonathan, a renowned designer and licensed contractor, and Drew, a seasoned agent and real estate expert, have bought and renovated real estate for over 20 years.”

So how did they amass their fortune? Here is what you need to know:

1. Drew & Jonathan Scott Are the Highest-Paid HGTV Stars

As of 2017, Fast Company reported Drew and Jonathan Scott were HGTV’s highest-paid stars. The publication cited “HGTV-insider sources” who estimated the brothers earn between $75,000 and $150,000 per episode.

The duo rose to fame after “Property Brothers” premiered on Canada’s W Network in 2011. The series eventually made its way to HGTV.

They have expanded their franchise to eventually include “Brother vs. Brother,” “Buying & Selling With the Property Brothers,” “Celebrity IOU” and “Property Brothers Forever Home.”

2. They Launched the Furnishing Line Scott Living in 2015

The twins launched their Scott Living home decor and furniture line in 2015, according to Fast Company. Per the 2017 article, the line was pulling in $100 million in revenue and expected to reach more than $250 million the following year.

Based on its website, the line offers products for bath, bedding, custom framing, fabric, home decor, indoor furniture, lighting, mattresses, picture frames, rugs, tableware, vanities and wallcoverings.

The Scotts’ products are sold at major retailers including Amazon, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Wayfair and QVC.

3. They Stepped Behind the Camera With Scott Brothers Entertainment

After finding success in front of the camera, the famous siblings created Scott Brothers Entertainment. According to its website, it “is an award-winning production company that produces cutting-edge entertainment with global appeal. The brainchild of co-founders Drew and Jonathan Scott, SBE creates original content for TV, film and digital platforms.”

Scott Brothers Entertainment revealed it produces “nearly 100 hours of content annually.”

Its roster of series includes “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project,” “Curb Appeal Xtreme,” “Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny” and “Celebrity IOU,” among the shows starring the Scotts.

4. They Authored 4 Books Together

The Scotts are published authors. Both New York Times Bestsellers, their how-to book “The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House” was published in 2016 and their memoir “It Takes Two: Our Story” was published in 2017.

They then catered their story to a younger audience with their “Builder Brothers” children’s books, featuring illustrations by Kim Smith. The series currently includes “Builder Brothers: Better Together” and “Builder Brothers: Big Plans.”

They expanded their publishing ventures in 2020, launching their quarterly magazine, “Drew + Jonathan Reveal.” According to publisher Meredith Corporation, the magazine has a total distribution of 350,000.

5. Their Other Ventures Include Acting, Podcasts & More

The twins have continued to grow their brand in a variety of areas, and at times, without each other.

According to their IMDb profiles, both Scotts have tried their hand at acting. Among Jonathan’s nine credits are “The X-Files” and “Breaker High.” Drew has 20 credits, including an appearance on “Smallville,” “Dancing Ninja” and the Hallmark movie “The Christmas Parade.”

Flexing a few other reality show muscles, Drew competed on “Dancing With the Stars” and hosted one season of HGTV’s “Rock the Block.”

He also hosts his podcast, “At Home With Linda and Drew Scott” alongside his wife Linda Phan.

Jonathan went on a journey “across the U.S. to uncover why solar energy isn’t available to all,” in his documentary “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip” which premiered on PBS in 2020.

