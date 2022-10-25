‘Property Brothers’ Mourn the Loss of Friend & Celebrity IOU Star

HGTV’s “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott are paying tribute to the actor, comedian, and Instagram star Leslie Jordan, who died suddenly on Monday, October 24 in a car crash. Jordan was 67 years old, and has worked with the Scott brothers on multiple projects, including the upcoming season of Celebrity IOU.

The accident was first reported by TMZ, and later confirmed in a statement on Jordan’s Instagram.

“The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time,” the statement reads, “In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world.”

The ‘Property Brothers’ Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan

Drew and Jonathan Scott both turned to Instagram to share tributes to honor the memory of their friend Leslie Jordan.

“I am heartbroken to hear my friend, Leslie Jordan, has passed away. The sweetest, kindest soul I’ve known. Rest In Peace, Leslie,” Jonathan wrote.

“Leslie is one of the sweetest people I have ever met. He had a huge heart and brought smiles to so many faces. You will be missed, my friend,” Drew wrote.

Jordan was previously announced as a participant in the upcoming season of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU”. It remains unclear if Jordan’s episode completed filming and if the star will still appear posthumously in the show, though some of his “Celebrity IOU” costars have been sharing memories and kind sentiments in light of the actor and comedian’s passing.

Actor Kate Hudson shared a video of Jordan to her Instagram story, writing “Oh I’m so deeply sad about this. He brought so much joy and laughter. RIP Leslie.”

Actor and Comedian Cheryl Hines shared a selfie with Jordan, writing, “Leslie Jordan said on set after a long, hard day – ‘I’m as weak as a kitten!’ That’s how he talked. He was the perfect blend of funny, sensitive and authentic. He will be missed greatly. Leslie, thank you for the laughter. It meant a lot to all of us. Thinking of you will always make me happy.”

The ‘Property Brothers’ Worked With Leslie Jordan on ‘Trixie Motel’

Aside from the upcoming “Celebrity IOU” season, Leslie Jordan made appearances on drag queen Trixie Mattel’s motel renovation series on discovery+, “Trixie Motel”, which was produced in part by Drew and Jonathan Scott. Jordan helped Mattel prepare for her motel opening by painting some last-minute features and choosing a lifeguard for the pool area.

Mattel shared her own tribute to Jordan on Instagram, adding several behind-the-scenes photos from the “Trixie Motel” filming, and writing “shoutout to my angel @thelesliejordan for always showing up for me over the years. a real icon!”

Trixie Motel designer Dani Dazey agreed with Mattel in the comments that Jordan “was the best.”

Mattel won “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season 3, and Jordan appeared as a guest judge on season 5 of the regular series and returned in season 14 to direct and make a cameo in that season’s musical challenge, “Moulin Ru: The Rusical!”

