HGTV Decides Future of ‘Renovation Aloha’

The stars of many first-time series on HGTV are often left in limbo after their freshmen seasons, waiting for the network to decide whether their ratings and fan engagement were strong enough to move forward with a second season. But for “Renovation Aloha” stars Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, the decision was so clear that the couple is already back to filming a new season of their show.

The Kalamas posted a video on April 25, 2024, to celebrate the official news that “Renovation Aloha,” set in their home state of Hawaii, has been renewed, which thrilled their many fans and HGTV colleagues.

In the caption of a video taken with their HGTV crew filming them, the Kalamas wrote, “SEASON 2 is in full swing 🔨🙌🏽 New season of #renovationaloha on @hgtv coming 2025!! Let’s goooooo!!!!”

Second Season of ‘Renovation Aloha’ Will Premiere in 2025

“Renovation Aloha” premiered on February 20, featuring the Kalamas and their large family — including over 87 cousins — renovating dilapidated homes in Hawaii, on the island of Oʻahu.

According to a press release, HGTV has greenlit a new 10-episode season of “Renovation Aloha” after the first season attracted more than 13.9 million viewers.

Loren Ruch, HGTV’s Head of Content, said in the statement, “The impressive performance of freshman series ‘Renovation Aloha’ confirms it was an instant hit for millions of HGTV viewers. The breathtaking and gorgeous backdrop of Hawaii is a significant factor in the show’s success, but Tristyn and Kamohai’s energetic optimism and deep connection to family and community are two other reasons that fans respond to the Kalamas family and why we expect an even bigger audience to watch as they renovate additional homes in season two.”

While fans wait for a new season to debut in 2025, the first season of “Renovation Aloha” can be streamed on Max.

Fans and fellow HGTV stars celebrated the renewal news in the comment section of their post.

Page Turner celebrated them and their producer, Steve Zahren, by writing, “So thrilled for you all!!! Congrats Congrats!! 👏❤️❤️❤️ Yay @stevezahren 🙌🏽🙌🏽”

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott wrote, “Season 2🙌🙌”

Brian Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home” commented, “🥳 Well deserved!!!”

Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama Never Expected to Be TV Stars as They Climbed Out of Debt

When they started flipping homes on the island several years ago, the Kalamas never imagined it would lead to starring in their own TV show. In fact, the series almost didn’t happen since they initially ignored an email from the network, thinking it couldn’t possibly be real.

“I thought it was a scam, dude,” Tristyn told TV Insider. “I was like, ‘I don’t know. Is this real?’ I didn’t respond to the message for a while.”

But once they realized HGTV really did want to explore filming a show with them, the Kalamas realized they could leverage it as a vehicle to highlight their work helping other native Hawaiians get out of debt and afford quality housing. The strategy worked for them, after all, given that the couple has gone from being “in debt to millionaires,” according to their Instagram profile.

The the cost of living in Hawaii is the highest in the U.S., according to Business Insider, with typical monthly bills 50 percent higher than the national average. Meanwhile, the median home price in January was $735,900, per Redfin. Those costs have forced many Hawaiians to leave the island, a trend that the Kalamas are passionate about stopping.

They, too, found themselves in deep debt while they were running three family-run stores and managing a non-profit, they told TV Insider. So they got into real estate investments and renovations, and now teach others how to follow suit.

“When we got started, at first it was like, we were just trying to crawl out of a hole,” Kamohai told Hawaii News Now. “But it was because we wanted to live here, we wanted to thrive here. And so the mission now is now that we can buy these properties and control it, we can also sell it to people that we want to, right? So we’re definitely trying to keep as many local families here as possible.”