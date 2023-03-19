Jonathan Knight Talks ‘Rock the Block’ Budget

HGTV’s “Rock the Block” stars Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin went live on the official HGTV Instagram on Monday, March 13, before the second episode of season four aired, to talk about the competition. During the live video, Knight revealed that he was not keeping an eye on the $250,000 budget while filming “Rock the Block”.

“We had probably one of the bigger spaces,” Knight said of his and Crestin’s kitchen area from the first episode, which they won.

“I don’t think we spent the most money though, I think other teams spent more money,” Crestin added, to which Knight replied, “I did not keep track of the budget, to be honest. I was just like, ‘Please order it and hopefully, we’re still under budget.'”

See the live video in full below.

Kristina Crestin Used to Not Worry About Budgets Either

Crestin responded to Knight, asking about him, “Does this one work on spreadsheets? Did he work on budgets? Did you Jon? Did you have a binder?” but Knight was quick to divert, reading a viewer comment about the wood ceiling the pair installed in their powder room in episode one.

They moved on from the topic of budgeting, and later one viewer asked how they first started working together, which sparked the two to share the story of how they met.

“We’re 10 years apart, and the first house that I renovated, Kristina worked for the architect that was doing my house. She shows up in this truck. You know when people jack their trucks up?” Knight began, with Crestin interjecting that her truck “wasn’t that high”.

“Kristina, all five foot of her, jumped down from this eight-foot-tall pickup truck,” Knight continued, “and right there I was just like ‘She is super cool,’ and I asked her to design a lot of things that people would not really consider. I actually said I want a waterfall coming down my stairs, into a fish pond in my living room, and she was like, ‘Sure Jon, whatever you want, we’ll make it happen.'”

“I mean to be fair when you’re fresh out of college you think anything can be designed, and you’re not worried about budgets,” Crestin said, relating to Knight’s earlier admission.

This first meeting was in 2004, according to popculture.com, and the two remained in contact ever since. Knight also sent Crestin a congratulatory text when he saw that she would be on another home renovation show prior to their joining forces for “Farmhouse Fixer” (this other show was likely PBS’s “This Old House”, which Crestin appeared on multiple episodes of in 2016).

Jonathan Knight Set to Appear on ‘Home Town Takeover’

HGTV announced on March 16 that in addition to HGTV couple Dave and Jenny Marrs joining Erin and Ben Napier for season two of “Home Town Takeover”, 10 additional HGTV and Food Network stars will be joining them for special guest appearances over the six-episode second season, which is set to begin airing on Sunday, April 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Jonathan Knight will be one of the stars joining the efforts in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and in their press release, HGTV confirmed that Knight will be helping the Marrses renovate a single mother’s home in the town, and he will also help Dave Marrs install new seating for a local coffee shop.

“Rock the Block” airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV and discovery+.

