HGTV Announces ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Special Guests

Two HGTV power couples are joining forces to jumpstart a small town’s revival in season two of “Home Town Takeover”. Season one saw “Home Town” co-hosts Ben and Erin Napier travel to Wetumpka, Alabama, and renovate 12 spaces (including homes, businesses, and restaurants) to give a full-town makeover. Season two will see the Napiers, joined by “Fixer to Fabulous” hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs, bringing their skills to Fort Morgan, Colorado. The four HGTV stars won’t be alone, however.

In a March 16 press release, HGTV announced the premiere date for the new season – Sunday, April 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern (and streaming the same day on discovery+) – along with 10 special guests from HGTV and Food Network that will be joining the Napiers and Marrses on their journey to renovate 18 spaces in the small town during their six-episode season.

“Being a part of this epic renovation is so meaningful to us, especially because I grew up right here in Colorado. We’re so honored to be able to help the families who give back to their neighbors and the small business owners who need a boost,” Dave said of joining the “Home Town Takeover” team.

Jonathan Knight Joins ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

In their recent press release, HGTV revealed that New Kids on the Block member and “Farmhouse Fixer” host Jonathan Knight will be joining the “Home Town Takeover” team on one of their projects. Knight will be helping Dave and Jenny renovate the home of a single mother who provides equine therapy services at her ranch, and he will also help Dave install new seating at a local coffee shop.

Knight is one of 10 HGTV and Food Network stars slated to pop up during the run of “Home Town Takeover”. HGTV confirmed that Food Network’s Molly Yeh (from “Girl Meets Farm”) will join Knight and Dave Marrs to help the coffee shop create a new item for its menu. The other guest stars include HGTV’s Ben and Cristi Dozier (from “Building Roots”), Carmeon Hamilton (from “Reno My Rental”), rapper Lil Jon (from “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?”), Ty Pennington (host of “Rock the Block”), Jasmine Roth (from “Help! I Wrecked My House”), Page Turner (from “Fix My Flip”) along with Food Network’s Darnell Ferguson (from “Superchef Grudge Match”).

Working with such a large team of HGTV stars helped make the tasks ahead of the “Home Town Takeover” team seem far less daunting “Struggling small towns can do the hard work to become healthy again. It’s difficult, but nothing great is ever easy. And while it is scary to take on a project of this scale, it helps so much to have a team to help carry the load.”

2 Other Big HGTV Projects Took Place in Colorado This Year

Knight’s appearance on “Home Town Takeover” marks his second trip to Colorado on HGTV this year, the first being on season four of “Rock the Block”, which he competed in with his “Farmhouse Fixer” partner Kristina Crestin. “Rock the Block” season four was filmed in October 2022 in Berthoud, Colorado, approximately 80 miles west of Fort Morgan.

Additionally, the HGTV Dream Home 2023 was built in Morrison, Colorado, approximately 60 miles south of Berthoud. HGTV held a sweepstakes for the Dream Home 2023, and the grand prize package (which includes a $100,000 cash prize from Ally and a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe) is valued at over $2.7 million. The winner has yet to be revealed, although the entry period ended on February 16, 2023.

