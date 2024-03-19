‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Live Recap: Who Won the Main Suite Redemption?

Last week’s episode of HGTV’s hit renovation competition series “Rock the Block” saw a series-first tie in the Living Room Redemption challenge. Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (from “Bargain Block”) and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island” and “Battle on the Beach”) each took home the win and entered tonight’s week three Main Suite Redemption challenge with an extra $2,000.

Read ahead for a live recap of the third episode, including who wins the Main Suite Redemption challenge.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Rock the Block” season 5 episode 3, “Main Suite Redemption” (March 18, 2024). Do not read ahead if you do not want the winner of this episode spoiled.

‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Episode 3: Live Recap

Winner Revealed: ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Main Suite Redemption

