HGTV Announces ‘Rock the Block’ Season 5 Premiere Date & Judges

HGTV’s hit series “Bargain Block” filmed its 5th season in Fall 2023. At the time of filming, the network unveiled the four pairs of returning players who would be returning to the block for a chance at redemption. HGTV also shared the setting for the 5th season, with the “Rock the Block” homes having been built along the waterfront in Treasure Island, Florida.

Now, in a January 22 press release, the network has confirmed a premiere date for the seven-episode season, which will debut on Monday, March 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern on HGTV, with episodes becoming available to stream on Max Mondays at 9 p.m. as well.

The “Rock the Block” season 5 cast includes Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (from “Bargain Block”), Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis (from “Unsellable Houses”), Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (from “Renovation Island” and “Battle on the Beach”), and Page Turner and Mitch Glew (from “Fix My Flip”). All four teams are being given $250,000 budgets and six weeks to transform their Treasure Island homes, with the winners being the team that adds the most value to their renovation.

Who is Coming Back to Judge ‘Rock the Block’?

Besides to bragging rights, the winners will get to rename the street the competition takes place on after themselves. To get the win, however, the four teams will hope to impress the guest judges each week as they renovate their homes one space at a time.

In addition to the premiere date, the network announced which familiar faces would be coming to the Block to hand out weekly wins. The premiere episode will see the teams focusing on their kitchens and dining rooms, with season 3 champions Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (from “Married to Real Estate”) picking the winner.

Fellow judges include season 2 winners Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (from “100 Day Dream Home”), who will judge the living rooms and other first-floor areas, as well as the backyards, pools, and covered decks. Season 4 competitor Kristina Crestin (from “Farmhouse Fixer”) will evaluate the main suites, and season 4 winner Michel Smith Boyd (from “Luxe for Less”) will be joined by season 4 judge Veronica Valencia (from “Revealed”) to judge the homes’ exteriors, balconies, and boat docks.

Property Brother Jonathan Scott will come by the Block for the finale, evaluating the full homes and announcing the winners with host Ty Pennington.

“The four returning teams know the ins and outs of this competition well and they will strategize every decision to gain an edge on their opponents,” HGTV executive Loren Ruch said in the press release. “In the end, these teams are stepping up for the ultimate rematch and are determined not to go home empty-handed.”

‘Rock the Block’ Cast Member Injured on Set

When filming wrapped for season 5 in November 2023, host Ty Pennington took to Instagram to celebrate the cast’s hard work, and he was quick to note that they did not have an easy time, as he wrote, “This was without a doubt the hardest season- to be blunt whatever could go wrong… did 😳 All the teams worked their butts off and created some of the most beautiful homes I’ve ever seen! One things for sure, this season will be extremely entertaining 😆.”

One hardship faced on the “Rock the Block” set is an injury Evan Thomas sustained while hanging art. According to Instagram stories during filming by Thomas and Davis, the “Bargain Block” star had to get stitches while working on the series, however it appears he and his partner Bynum were still able to finish their renovation on schedule with the rest of the teams.

