Jenny Marrs Tries to Stay ‘Grounded’ Despite Television Fame

With their multiple HGTV appearances over the last few years, Jenny and Dave Marrs have quickly become two of the most famous people in their town of Bentonville, Arkansas. With their increased popularity, many fans have wondered how the “Fixer to Fabulous” hosts keep the fame from getting to their heads, a question Jenny shared her thoughts on in an April 20 Instagram post.

Jenny Marrs on Staying ‘Grounded’

Jenny’s post featured a video taken at one of her children’s track meets, and the caption read:

Someone asked me a question about how we stay ‘grounded’ and, honestly, it feels like an odd thing. Yes, our week started off really crazy but our actual life is just as normal as ever. We run kids to school, go to work (I promise our everyday work is actually quite normal and extremely unglamorous), we wait in carline, we check homework and we stand on the sidelines and cheer like maniacs when our kids are doing their thing. […] Next up on the very-normal-but-very-exciting week’s agenda: Luke’s first book fair, a soccer game, and Charlotte’s big performance at the school talent show! The weekend will have us shuffling between eight basketball games for tournaments Sylvie and the boys are all in. So, yes. We met Jenna [Bush-Hager] and Reba [McEntire while on ‘The Today Show’] this week but the REAL highlights are still unfolding. 🤍

Jenny’s track meet post comes after a whirlwind press week to promote the upcoming second season of “Home Town Takeover”, in which Jenny and Dave team up with HGTV power couple Ben and Erin Napier (and some special guests) to help kickstart the revitalization efforts in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Fans related to Jenny’s ‘grounded’ post, and lauded the reality star for her parenting efforts, with one fan comment reading, “You give off such a family vibe on tv it’s incredible and so genuine and these days we need more of that! ❤️ ❤️”, and another saying, “Yes. And Jenna and Reba are just people too!”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Explain the Effects of Fame on Their Children

Jenny and her husband Dave share 5 children, 12-year-old twins Nathan and Ben, an 11-year-old adopted daughter Sylvie, an 8-year-old daughter Charlotte, and a 3-year-old son Luke. During their recent press tour, the Marrs parents sat down for an interview with Yahoo! Life’s series So Mini Ways, which is all about the ups and downs that come with parenting. During their interview, the Marrses spoke up about how their fame has affected their family, even in the face of their attempts to stay grounded at home.

“We always said when we started the show that our kids did not choose this, so if they want to be a part of this show, they can. And if they don’t want to, then that’s that season of life for them,” Dave said of having their children on-camera, going to say that having fans know details about their children’s lives can be complicated and challenging, with the difficulties growing with the Marrs children’s ages and the parent’s fame.

As Jenny and Dave become more well-known on HGTV screens, they are likely to be stopped in public, something the children are not fully comfortable with, as Jenny explained, “It’s just hard, especially when we’re out with the kids. We keep getting stopped, and so a lot of times the kids don’t want to go to things because it’s like they don’t want to be singled out. It’s kind of embarrassing for them.”

Regardless of this embarrassment, Jenny and Dave encourage their children to go out into the world and meet as many different people as possible to realize how alike everybody is.

“It’s just developing the idea of linking arms with other people,” Jenny said.

