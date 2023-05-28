Sarah Baeumler is Taking on ‘New Adventures’ Abroad

HGTV host Sarah Baeumler is in “full tourist mode”. The “Renovation Island” star and “Rock the Block” competitor recently shared a look inside her travels to Italy, where she’s enjoying some relative anonymity and appreciating the architecture and design of the area, in a series of social media posts.

“One step closer…🤍 Only a handful of people will know where to find me, and I’m okay with that,” Baeumler wrote in a May 24 post featuring a photo that she sourced from Pinterest of an Italian Masseria, before posting more pictures taken by herself and others over the next few days.

Sarah Baeumler Takes Followers Inside Her Italy Trip

Although Baeumler was clear in her earlier post that she wants to be out of reach while traveling overseas, she later shared what region she was visiting during her Italy trip. In a May 26 post featuring an interior shot of one Masseria’s bedroom and sitting area, taken by photographer Martin Morrell, Baeumler wrote, “Inspiration begins by opening your mind to new people, places, and traditions. Puglia…you have my 🤍”. Puglia (also known as “Apulia”) is the region in Southern Italy that forms the “heel” of the boot-shaped country.

Baeumler also couldn’t stop herself from responding to fans who were saying that some of the locations she was featuring on her profile used too many neutral tones. When one fan commented “White, beige and What…?”, Baeumler optimistically responded, “…lots of possibilities”.

Baeumler later revealed in a May 28 post that she was in the town of Alberobello, visiting the trulli (a series of limestone dwellings), which are preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There are currently 1,157 World Heritage Sites, which are given legal protections to ensure the preservation of the areas for future generations to appreciate and understand their value to humanity, history, and culture. Nearly half of these sites are located in Europe and North America, including the Palace at Versailles near Paris, France, Mount Etna in Italy, and the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

Baeumler also revealed that she was accompanied by at least one of her and her husband Bryan Baeumler’s children on the trip, tagging their 16-year-old daughter Charlotte in another May 26 post, where she wrote that she was “Saying yes to new adventures with [Charlotte] ✨🤍” in the caption.

This Marks Sarah Baeumler’s Second Italy Trip of 2023

Baeumler’s trip with Charlotte marks the second time the HGTV personality has flown to Italy this year. Baeumler shared a series of posts in February 2023 documenting her trip through Rome and Florence, including some design inspiration when she stopped by the coastal town of Forte dei Marmi, outside of Florence and Pisa.

“The sidewalks in Forte dei Marmi are made from marble of the Apuan Alps….aged to perfection over centuries. So I beg of you, please remember this post next time you shy away from marble in your home 🤍” Baeumler captioned a photo of herself standing on an aged checkerboard-design marble floor.

