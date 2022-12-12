Sarah Hagaman, Cindy Crawford’s Trainer on ‘Celebrity IOU’: 5 Fast Facts

Sarah Hagaman is Cindy Crawford’s longtime personal trainer and friend. The model has enlisted the help of Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Hagaman with a home renovation on “Celebrity IOU.”

The series sees the “Property Brothers” stars team up with some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood to “express their deep gratitude” to their family, friends and mentors through surprise renovations, according to HGTV.com.

This season’s other stars include Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Idina Menzel, Cheryl Hines, Terry Crews, Leslie Jordan and Wilmer Valderrama.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Sarah Hagaman Is Cindy Crawford’s Longtime Personal Trainer

Hagaman has been Crawford’s personal trainer and best friend for 17 years, HGTV announced in a press release. The network added that the pair “are more like sisters and have leaned on each other through the good and the hard times.”

“We rely so much on each other to share. I mean, we’re each other’s therapist now,” Crawford explained to Drew and Jonathan on “Celebrity IOU.”

2. Sarah Hagaman & Her Husband Are Sober

Hagaman and her husband Rick are both clocking double digits in their sobriety journey. She celebrated 18 years in January 2022, marking the occasion on Instagram.

“In Hebrew 18 is a significant number as it is also ‘Chai’ a sacred symbol for life/living,” she wrote. “That is certainly what I have been given in recovery. The opportunity to live each day fully present to whatever is offered. By living this way my life has transformed. I am accountable. I have lasting relationships. I can admit when I’m wrong. I’ve learned to recognize fear which can masquerade as a whole bunch of other shit and walk through it. So many people have shown me the way they do these things by their actions and I’m truly grateful for all of you. Thank you for my life today.”

In August 2022, Rick also revealed on Instagram that he is celebrating 25 years in recovery. As HGTV announced in a press release, the couple “runs weekly recovery meetings” together.

3. Sarah Hagaman’s Husband Rick Beat Cancer

Hagaman’s husband Rick is a cancer survivor, HGTV announced in a press release. The trainer revealed on “Celebrity IOU” that she turned to Crawford, who was there when the trainer learned of his diagnosis, for support.

“I lost a brother to cancer when I was a kid, so I have some experience even just receiving that diagnosis,” the model explained in the episode.

While reflecting on the significance of “12/12” on Instagram, Rick revealed he received the surgery to remove his cancer on December 12, 2011.

“This diagnosis allowed for the birth of Rex and the creation of this program,” his business, RecoveryFit, wrote on Instagram. “11 years cancer free today! [praying hands] When faced with the scariest of challenges we are also given opportunities to lean into our faith and pick up that spiritual tool box!”

4. Sarah Hagaman & Her Husband Have 3 Kids

Facing infertility after Rick’s cancer treatment, Hagaman revealed on “Celebrity IOU” that the couple had a short window to conceive their youngest child.

The couple was successful, revealing on Instagram that they share a daughter Rio, 13, and a son Rex, 10. Rick was already father to Kira.

“I’m so proud of all that you have accomplished….how you handle life with confidence and ease even when it throws curveballs,” Hagaman wrote on Instagram celebrating her stepdaughter’s birthday. “Thank you for welcoming me into your heart all those years ago… I’m a better person because of it. I love you always and forever.”

5. Sarah Hagaman & Her Husband Bought Their First Home

Hagaman and her husband finally achieved their dream of being homeowners, with HGTV revealing in a press release that the couple previously rented. The network added, “Although they spent most of their savings on Rick’s medical bills when he battled cancer, they finally were able to buy their very first home in Los Angeles.”

She celebrated the milestone on Instagram. “Literally this has been YEARS in the making!!! We may have had to pause and pivot but we never gave up and kept putting one foot in front of the other! Remember to get out of the way of the results because GOD has a much bigger plan than WE do,” she captioned a photo holding the escrow paperwork.

Crawford and the Scotts swooped in six weeks before Hagaman’s family was set to move in. According to an HGTV press release, the trio “provide a much-needed overhaul to the outdated digs, surprising Sarah with a modern, luxurious kitchen and family room and a beautiful new guest bathroom.”

“Cindy Crawford’s Super Re-Model” premieres on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV.

