Scott McGillivray Excited About ‘Huge Project’ With Bryan Baeumler

HGTV star Scott McGillivray said that he was looking forward to working with Bryan Baeumler on a new project.

It all started on Instagram, where Baeumler promoted his new show, “Renovation Resort Showdown.”

“I was asked (begged) if I wanted (contractually obligated) to join @scott_mcgillivray last Summer and stay in a mansion (van down by the river) for 2 Months (seemed like forever) to help out (do everything for him),” Baeumler wrote on July 23.

“And this is the story (heavily edited) of what happened,” the “Renovation Island” star added. “The LEAST you could do, is watch!! 🙏🏼😂.”

In the comments section under the post, McGillivray talked bout their major undertaking.

“I’m so happy that we got to take on this huge project together(no one else was available),” the real estate investor said. “It was so great to work with you (network-approved response). What a great experience (for you!).”

Before the show’s premiere, McGillivray posted behind-the-scenes photos of he and Baeumler while “Renovation Resort Showdown” was being filmed.

“It’s the Scott/Bryan photo dump you didn’t ask for, but sometimes, you just gotta free up some phone memory, right?😆,” he said.

The Canadian real estate moguls are working on a new competition show together, called “Renovation Resort Showdown,” where Baeumler hires “four contractor and designer duos” to remodel waterfront cabins at McGillivray’s “newly-purchased lakeside resort,” according to HGTV.

The winner walks away with a $100,000 prize, and McGillivray and Baeumler serve as the show’s judges and hosts.

Fans Love McGillivray and Baeumler Together

The show has only aired one episode, but fans on social media said they “love” watching McGillivray and Baeumler on television.

“The two of you are great together..( wish your wife and kids were there).. It’s an awesome concept,” one fan said.

“Love the show. Pretty much the same as Rock The Block. I do like that y’all are also doing a cabin,” a second person wrote.

“This was an excellent show .. great cast and designs,” a third person shared online.

Who Are Baemler and McGillivray?

Baeumler — a licensed contractor — is no stranger to renovation shows. On “Renovation Island,” known as “Island of Bryan” in Canada, Baeumler and his family relocated to the Bahamas, where they purchased, remodeled, and reopened a beachfront resort.

He’s also known for “Rock the Block,” “Rock the Beach,” “House of Bryan,” “Disaster DIY” and “Leave it to Bryan,” as noted by HGTV.

According to HGTV, McGillivray is the star and the “award-winning executive producer” of HGTV’s “Income Property,” “Buyers Bootcamp” and “Vacation House Rules.” On Canada’s HGTV, he stars on “Moving the McGillivrays” and “Scott’s Own Vacation House,”

McGillivry is the CEO of two companies, co-founder of Keyspire, a company that teaches about investing in real estate

Both Baeumler and McGillivray own properties in Canada, as well as Florida.

“Renovation Resort Showdown” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern time on HGTV.